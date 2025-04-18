One Hundred Stars gown in Crane Ecru print. SS25 Fashion shoot in Mallorca. Production and Styling: Isobella Snook; Photography: Jay Mawson; Art Direction: Laryssa Erratt; Hair and Makeup: Amber Razak; Models: Carol Scheid, Maguet Diop; Catering: Alfie Leek

When Nigella Lawson wore a silky mint green and pink dressing gown printed with a map of Venice, for her BBC2 series At My Table, it was a watershed moment for One Hundred Stars, the Sheffield-based, family-run fashion company that made it.

“Oh my gosh, it blew up,” says Isobella Snook, who runs One Hundred Stars with her mother, Heather Stevenson. “Everybody wanted this dressing gown she was wearing while making cheeky brownies.”

That was in 2017, just two years after the launch of the brand. The following year, its gowns and mini kimonos starred in Mamma Mia 2, worn by Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters. More recently, Florence Pugh has been spotted wearing a One Hundred Stars London dressing gown, and Emma Bunton and Grace Dent are fans. “We have artists, food critics, actors, singers, even some news presenters,” says Isobella.

Isobella Snook and Heather Stevenson in Mallorca, after a long day's shoot for the One Hundred Stars SS25 collection

Now the company employs 18 people at its Sheffield HQ, and 300 people in India, where its floaty gowns, kimonos, dresses, tops, jackets, bags and indeed scarves are made by another family firm. “They have been going for three generations and we have a very tight relationship with them. We're like one family together, really. We've been to their weddings, they've come to see our family, we've been on holiday together,” says Isobella.

One Hundred Stars burst onto the fashion scene in 2015, the result of a search for beautiful, interesting, ethical designs for Within Reason, the lifestyle shop on Devonshire Street in Sheffield that Heather and her sister Rona have had for many years.

“We were at a trade show and we were looking for something that wasn't there,” Isobella says. “So we thought we'd have a go. We started making scarves with interesting prints and colour combinations. It was important to have really high standards in ethical manufacturing, as well as using sustainable fabrics. And it took off. People wanted to buy it.”

Years before, Heather and Rona had had a business creating designs from plaster of Paris decorated with gold leaf. “Their first ever order was for one hundred stars,” says Isobella.

One Hundred Stars Crane Cobalt Palazzo Pants, £70.

To create the early scarves, they found vintage maps and adapted them, adjusting scale, adding motifs and colours.

“We got quite good at that and we ended up selling them to lots of independent shops up and down the country,” Isobella says. “So people like the National Gallery were buying our London map scarf.

“Then we made the mini kimono, which is a one-size garment, which works really well for all of our shops. They've been copied so many times since, but it's still just as popular as ever, an absolute staple for us.”

Customers began asking for dresses, tops and trousers in the fabrics – “Comfortable, flattering, free-sized or dual-sized clothes that were not following any kind of trend, that were just beautiful items on their own.”

One Hundred Stars Fiesta Orange Summer Jacket, £135.

There are now around 300 stockists in the UK, and around another 300 in Europe and the US. The products are printed using AZO free dyes on certified sustainable fabrics using premium fibres such as Bemberg, Cupro and LENZING Ecovero and Tencel, and organic cotton. Headbands are made from off-cuts or misprints.

Now 26, Isobella began working part-time for the family business when she was 16 and studying for a B Tech in Engineering. At 18, she dropped out to work full-time and now takes care of sales and marketing, and the production for photo shoots.

See more of the new One Hundred Stars SS25 collection

She also designs the prints, alongside Heather, although they have different styles. “I tend to be a little bit more girly, a little bit more pretty, I guess, and a bit more pastelly. Mum is very bold. She likes bright, she likes crisp, she likes abstracts. Mum does some hand drawing. We mostly work on CAD, though, using all sorts of digital manipulation.”

Neon Rose Beige Tea Blouse, £68, and Crepe Palazzo Pants, £70.

“We do come at it from non-traditional fashion backgrounds but also from two different generations, two different angles looking for different things, with slightly different tastes as well.”

The Newhall Road HQ is where the orders are shipped and packed. “Above the warehouse is where we all work doing designs, customer service, accounts, finance, trade, customer sales, retail sales.”

There are exciting plans this year for One Hundred Stars, including a major sample sale in June at Victoria in Sheffield. “Whenever somebody sends something back with a fault or if there's been a misprint, we repair things and we sell them in our annual sample sales,” says Isobella.

“We do two a year, and we normally just invite friends and family of staff members. People love it, and all of the money goes to charity. We don't take anything out, so we've been able to help a lot of local charities over the last 10 years. But this time we're wanting to go bigger. We're going to put on a sample sale that will be open to the public. There will be some really cool gems.”

The spring/summer collection is out, and the campaign images were shot in Mallorca. The autumn/winter collection, out in September, will have some treats, too. “There are some beautiful organic cotton pyjamas, which we've been asked for for many years.”

The iconic One Hundred Stars iconic map prints are still available. Isobella says: “They're a smaller part of the range as we've grown and adapted, but that's really what put us on the map.”