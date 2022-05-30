A Yorkshire charity is preparing to hold a major summer fashion sale in Leeds, offering donated designer and premium high street brands at massively discounted prices.

The event is presented by Smart Works Leeds, a charity that helps change the lives of hundreds of women in Yorkshire through interview outfits and coaching, and will take place over two days at the Corn Exchange, in association with The Yorkshire Post.

On Friday, June 24, 6-9pm, there will be a special evening of shopping, with the chance to bag a bargain (or several) and browse rail after rail of carefully curated stock, including samples, shoes and accessories, all donated to Smart Works by premium retailers and fashion houses.

The November Smart Works Leeds fashion sale at the Corn Exchange was a great success.

There will also be beautiful items donated by Yorkshire independent designers and retailers, and exclusive collections of shoes and accessories, plus the chance to shop at pop-up shops hosted by a selection of Yorkshire-based fashion, beauty and jewellery brands. The Friday evening launch of the sale will offer guests a free glass of fizz, a raffle, a live choir and the chance to mingle at what promises to be key highlight of the Yorkshire social calendar.

On Saturday, June 25, the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale continues all day, 10am-6pm, with fresh drops of fashion throughout the event, ensuring plenty of designer and high street bargains for everyone.

Entry to both events is by ticket, with the Friday event costing £7.50 and the Saturday event costing £5 per guest. See the link below to buy tickets.

Best of all, the event will raise money for a brilliant local charity. Smart Works Leeds opened at Mabgate Mills in Leeds in November, 2019, and has so far helped hundreds of women in Yorkshire find work, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

A sneak preview of some of the summer stock intended for the Smart Works Leeds summer fashion sale.

Smart Works helps some of the most vulnerable women in society enter or re-enter the workplace by supporting them with free smart clothing and expert, confidence-building, one-to-one coaching for their job interview.

There are more than 40 volunteer dressers and interview coaches at the Leeds centre, many with years of experience working in the retail and business sectors.

Many clients are referred from a Job Centre or from a partner organisation, including the prison service and organisations and charities for care leavers, the homeless, refugees, and survivors of addiction and domestic abuse.

Chair of Smart Works Leeds, Helen Oldham, said: “We offer unemployed women in West Yorkshire, and beyond, the knowledge that they are backed and supported by our team. Every month since we first opened, the number of women we help has been growing.”

Smart Works has the support of many prestigious names in the fashion and beauty industry, with retail partners including Burberry, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Hobbs and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.