Keith Tordoff, the owner of The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

From licorice to Barratt’s Sherbet Fountain, there was an endless variety of sweets and chocolates back in the day.

These are the best traditional sweet shops in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor. Read on for a delicious wander down memory lane.

Cawthorne Post Office & Traditional Sweet Shop

This is a family-run business based in Barnsley which is located in premises that date back to the 1800s.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 12 reviews.

The address is: 1 Church Street, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4HL.

Opening hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: 9am to 4.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 12pm

Thursday and Friday: 9am to 4.30pm

Saturday: 9am to 12pm

Sunday: Closed

Farrah's Olde Sweet Shop, Harrogate

This shop is located on Montpellier Parade, in the centre of town.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 38 reviews.

The address is: 29 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TG.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5pm

Sundays and Bank Holidays: 10am to 5pm

The Oldest Sweet Shop In The World, Pateley Bridge

This shop has broken the Guinness World Record for being the oldest sweet shop in the world in 2014.

It appeared on TV with Paul Hollywood on BBC 1, Robbie Coltrane and Alan Titchmarsh on ITV, Nigel Slater on BBC, and on the BBC Breakfast News team.

The famous Oldest Sweet Shop In The World has been trading consistently since 1827 and it has been seen in National Geographic, Good Food magazine and more.

The owner of the shop, Keith Tordoff, has been awarded an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 148 reviews.

The address is: 39 High Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JZ.

Opening hours are:

Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sunday: 11am to 4pm

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop

The shop itself may have only opened in July 2013, but the treats on offer are vintage and offer a sweet hit of nostalgia for those born in the nineties or early noughties.

The owner grew up in York with relatives who worked for major confectionery manufacturers like Rowntrees, Terrys and Cravens.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 54 reviews.

The address is: 1 Barkers Yard, Helmsley, York, YO62 5DR.

Opening hours are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 4pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 4.30pm

Sundays: 11am to 4.30pm

Emilys' Traditional Sweets

This shop sells a variety of old childhood sweets like Kali, Kop Kopps, Yorkshire Mixtures and many different fudges and chocolates.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor.

The address is: Wath Road, Elsecar, Barnsley, S74 8HJ.

Opening hours are:

Mondays: Closed