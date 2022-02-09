Boho Babe maxi dress, £60 from Leeds-based Joe Browns at at Meadowhall and York Designer Outlet.

The top 21 Yorkshire Valentine's Day his and her gift ideas from Sean Bean cushions and Peaky Blinders caps to Fodder hampers and divine earrings

As Valentine's Day 2022 approaches, Stephanie Smith has 21 suggestions for brilliant and romantic Yorkshire gifts guaranteed to delight her and him.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:46 pm

Say it with love from Yorkshire this Valentine's Day. Here are some great gift suggestions and ideas, all with a Yorkshire flavour, and many from Yorkshire brands and companies to make sure that you can support and invest in your community, its creativity and its people as you celebrate romance this year.

So, most of all, do it for Yorkshire.

1. Mary Benson

Limited edition from Leeds designer Mary Benson - The Flaming Heart hand printed velvet heart cushion, £55 at marybenson.london.

2. Fodder Harrogate

"A little bit of what you love" Hamper, £65 at Fodder in Harrogate.

3. Charlotte Tilbury at Harvey Nichols

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Face Palette, £65. Harvey Nichols Leeds is holding a Charlotte Tilbury Masterclass on February 14, 6-8pm, £35, fizz and a goodie bag, redeemable against product.

4. My Billet Doux near York

Corazon (heart) earrings by Elisabeth Riveiro, gold plated bronze, £90 at York-based www.mybilletdoux.com

