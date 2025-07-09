Made up: Sephora will give make-up demos using its own brand Sephora Collection.

There will be an official opening ceremony when the store opens at 9am sharp, this Friday, July 11. Best of all, there will be exclusive goodie bags for the first 500 in the queue, who will receive a fabric wristband, but expect epic queues.

As to where you can queue from, and where, Meadowhall will be sharing all the information via its social media channels from Thursday: TikTok: @lovemeadowhall, Insta: @lovemeadowhall, or Facebook:@lovemeadowhall

The opening day will also feature refreshments, entertainment, pro sessions, DJs, spin to win, and queue freebies.

Too Faced Cloud Crush Whipped Lip & Cheek, £22, which launched last week at Sephora.

If you can’t make it on Friday, the Sephora team will also be there to surprise customers with goodie bags for the first people in the queue on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, with more beauty to be discovered throughout the week.

Sephora is located on the Upper Level High Street area of the Meadowhall Centre. The red and yellow car parks are the closest and visitors can use the main dome entrance.

After the opening day, the store will open in line with centre opening hours - 10am- 9pm Monday-Friday, 9am- 8pm Saturdays and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Sheffield’s Sephora UK store will, says the brand, offer Yorkshire beauty lovers an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including its own namesake range, Sephora Collection.

Made up: Sephora Collection 12h Intense Ink Classic Eyeliner, £13.99

Customers can find exclusive “Only at Sephora” brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Merit and Tower 28, alongside TikTok sensations including Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

There will be more than 135 must-have brands to choose from including a curated selection of Sephora UK exclusives.

Meadowhall will be Sephora’s first store in Yorkshire and its ninth store in the UK, joining other standalones at Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Newcastle’s Eldon Square, Gateshead’s Metrocentre, Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, says: “The iconic beauty brand has taken the UK by storm and being one of the first places Sephora has chosen for a store is fantastic.

“Sephora’s in-store experiences, extensive range and exclusive brands that have been so popular across the globe will undoubtedly be a huge hit with our visitors and we know they will be just as excited as us about the opening.”

Customers can also have treatments at Sephora’s Beauty Hub, including makeup application by Sephora Collection, facial skincare, hair styling, and brows by Benefit Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, to celebrate its first store in Yorkshire, Meadowhall is giving away a £1,000 Sephora UK gift card plus a VIP goodie bag packed with the latest beauty must-haves, worth more than £1,000.