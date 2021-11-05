Yorkshire firework displays 2021: Where can I buy sparklers in Yorkshire? The shops selling sparklers

There are a variety of shops and stores in Yorkshire selling sparklers during the fireworks season.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:11 pm
There are many shops in Yorkshire selling sparklers. (Pic credit: Paul Simpson)

Bonfire Night is here and this weekend multiple towns, villages and cities in Yorkshire will be hosting a variety of firework displays.

In the spirit of the celebrations, here is a list of shops in Yorkshire selling sparklers.

Suki’s Fireworks, Bradford

This shop is located on Garnett St in Bradford.

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 256 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: 10am to 9pm

Wednesday: 10am to 10pm

Thursday: 9.30am to 10pm

Friday: 9.30am to 11pm

Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Whoosh Fireworks, Leeds

The shop is located on Pool Road, Otley, Leeds.

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 50 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday: 9.30am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

The Firework Store, Wakefield

The shop is located in Millennia Park.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 22 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: 9am to 6pm

Wednesday: 9am to 6.30pm

Thursday and Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturday: 9am to 6.30pm

Sunday: 10am to 2pm

Galactic Fireworks, Pontefract

The store is located in South Elmsall.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 19 reviews.

Opening hours for this shop are:

Monday and Tuesday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 9am to 5.30pm

Friday and Saturday: 9am to 7pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Crillys Fireworks, Batley

It is located in Birstall, Batley.

The shop has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 271 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5.30pm

Ardent Fireworks, York

The shop is located in Pocklington.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 38 reviews.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm

Fireworks Kingdom, Doncaster

The shop is located on Shaw Wood Way, Doncaster.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 35 reviews.

Its opening hours are:

Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5pm

Thursday: 9am to 6pm

Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 2pm

The Fireworks Ltd, Driffield

The store is located on Bridlington Road, Driffield.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 11 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Rotherham Fireworks

It is located in Parkgate.

The shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 31 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 7pm

Sunday: 11am to 4pm

Epic Fireworks, Barnsley

The shop is located in Tankersley.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 439 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Black Cat Fireworks, Huddersfield

The store is located on Standard Drive, Huddersfield.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 94 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 4pm

Friday: 10am to 8pm

Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sunday: Closed

Sparklers Fireworks, Sheffield

It is located in Nether Edge.

The shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 95 reviews.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Wednesday: 9.30am to 9pm

Thursday: 9am to 9pm

Friday and Saturday: 9am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 8pm

