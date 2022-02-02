Boho Babe maxi dress, £60 from Leeds-based Joe Browns at at Meadowhall and Yotk Designer Outlet.

Yorkshire Valentines gifts from Fodder hampers and Sheffield jewellery to Sean Bean cushions and Peaky Blinders caps

As Valentine's Day 2022 approaches, Stephanie Smith has suggestions for some brilliant and romantic Yorkshire gifts and ideas for her and for him.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:38 pm

Say it with love from Yorkshire this Valentine's Day. Here are some great gift suggestions and ideas, all with a Yorkshire flavour, and many from Yorkshire brands and companies to make sure that you can support and invest in your community, its creativity and its people as you celebrate romance this year.

And most of all, do it for Yorkshire.

1. Mary Benson

Limited edition from Leeds designer Mary Benson - The Flaming Heart hand printed velvet heart cushion, £55 at marybenson.london.

2. Fodder

"A little bit of what you love" Hamper, £65 at Fodder in Harrogate.

3. Harvey Nichols

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Face Palette, £65. Harvey Nichols Leeds is holding a Charlotte Tilbury Masterclass on February 14, 6-8pm, £35, fizz and a goodie bag, redeemable against product.

4. Natalia

Corazon (heart) earrings by Elisabeth Riveiro, gold plated bronze, £90 at York-based www.mybilletdoux.com

