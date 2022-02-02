Say it with love from Yorkshire this Valentine's Day. Here are some great gift suggestions and ideas, all with a Yorkshire flavour, and many from Yorkshire brands and companies to make sure that you can support and invest in your community, its creativity and its people as you celebrate romance this year.
And most of all, do it for Yorkshire.
1. Mary Benson
Limited edition from Leeds designer Mary Benson - The Flaming Heart hand printed velvet heart cushion, £55 at marybenson.london.
Photo: MB
2. Fodder
"A little bit of what you love" Hamper, £65 at Fodder in Harrogate.
3. Harvey Nichols
Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Face Palette, £65. Harvey Nichols Leeds is holding a Charlotte Tilbury Masterclass on February 14, 6-8pm, £35, fizz and a goodie bag, redeemable against product.
Photo: HN
4. Natalia
Corazon (heart) earrings by Elisabeth Riveiro, gold plated bronze, £90 at York-based www.mybilletdoux.com
Photo: NM