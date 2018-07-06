Six of the best: Places to get ice cream in Leeds

The sun is shining and what better way to enjoy the weather than by eating ice cream, check out these places in and around Leeds which serve delicious scoops.

Goodalls of Tong, Tong

This working dairy farm has been in operation for more than 100 years.

Serving ice cream for the last 30 years, you can actually see the cows that produce the milk when you visit the farm.

Their scrumptious ice cream is so good it has just won a national award, their vanilla came top in the Dairy Cream Artisan competition.

The farm is open from 11am to 5pm every day during the summer and has an animal-themed play area to keep the children entertained.

Ice Scoop Gelato, Queens Road



Impressively all of this shop’s gelato is made in house and with locally-sourced milk.

Twenty four flavours including Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno and Rum & Raisin are suitable for vegetarians. The non-dairy options include sorbet in the flavours mango and lemon and lime. Their ice cream is served in sundaes, on waffles, brownies, crepes and even on hot cookie dough.

They also offer a fondue made with the finest Belgian chocolate.

The Brownie Royal is proving to be very popular this summer.

Thai Khrim, Leeds trinity Kitchen

Ice cream milkshake at Ice Scoop Gelato



Thai Khrim started as an eight week pop up but the ice cream was so popular that it became a permanent feature in Leeds Trinity.

The style of rolling the ice cream on a frozen steel plate is a spectacle to behold and an internet sensation.

Their menu ranges from Plain Jane Vanilla to Banoffee Pie and even cheesecake flavoured ice cream which can be served in a regular tub or on a waffle.

You can even get your ice cream served to you in a taco with a variety of toppings.

Billy Bob, Bolton Abbey



Whilst it might be a slight drive to get this treat it’s certainly worth making a day trip this summer.

Made at the Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Farm this dessert comes in a range of flavours that can be enjoyed in sundaes, on waffles and in milkshakes .

This retro American diner is at Bolton Abbey, which is great for children during the summertime, as there’s plenty to keep them entertained, including an outdoor play area and a straw-filled barn where they can let off steam.

Joe Delucci’s, Commercial Street

Thai Krim ice cream.



This gelato claims to be healthier than most ice creams but with all the same great taste.

In more than 30 flavours, there’s plenty to choose from and none of them contain any artificial preservatives or colourings.

Many of their gelatos are fat free and contain fresh fruit.

Flavours range from traditional chocolate and vanilla to a more adventurous melon and chili.

Gelato is served in various sized pots and cones and is the perfect cool treat for a hot summer’s day.

Amorino Gelato, Victoria



Famous for its gelato flower this Italian delight is truly special.

With many luxurious flavours such as Salted Butter Caramel and Coconut from Sri Lanka, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

They offer a range of vegan sorbets and say that the making of their ice cream is as ‘green’ as they can make it.

They also offer ice cream coffee milkshakes.

As well as the famous flower you can get your gelato in a traditional pot or even get a large 550-1100ml box to take home.