Sneak peek: the big names battling it out at Cocktails in the City Leeds

Serving up Leeds’ most stirring cocktail contest, 16 of the city’s best bars will be battling it out to be crowned best bar.

This pop-up festival of drinks at Leeds Town Hall is a cocktail lover's paradise where you can try exclusive new tipples, discover interesting flavour combinations and appreciate the city's leading bartenders in action.

Each bar will bring three new signature cocktails to the show – two alcoholic and one non-alcoholic – which guests can sip their way through before casting their vote for the winning drink.

Last year’s event saw Vice and Virtue take the crown with their Chapeltown Punch made with Angostura rum, caramelised pineapple and bitters, but they face stiff competition in 2019 from Angelica, Below Stairs, The Botanist, Harvey Nichols' Fourth Floor Bar, Manahatta, Tattu and Smokestack, to name just a few.

With a focus on unique drinking experiences guests will be able to make their own cocktails Mardi Gras style with Smokestack, take a sensory journey through drinks with Below Stairs and create bespoke flash infused cocktails with Dough.

New additional sessions include an opulent food and drink flavour pairing experience with Vice and Virtue, and for the competitive guest a chance to showcase your skills and create your own cocktails in a Ready Steady Cocktail format with the team at Blind Tyger.

An exciting addition, this year's event sees a unique collaboration between two of Leeds' most celebrated chefs Luke Downing and Matt Healy, who will be working together to serve up delicious dishes in the atmospheric surroundings of the Crypt.

“This year we are really focused on ensuring memorable guest experiences throughout the event. From the food to the cocktails to the masterclasses and tasting rooms we are looking forward to putting on the finest cocktail experience to date in Leeds” comments organiser Andrew Scutts.

With live music, secret bars, fine foods and the city’s leading bars all competing to provide the very best guest experience it is an event the tastemakers of Leeds cannot afford to miss.

Cocktails in the City Leeds takes place from 6pm to 11pm on Friday, 1 March, and Saturday, 2 March.

Tickets are £12.50, which includes a free cocktail on arrival from any of the participating bars (additional cocktails are £6.50).

See Cocktails in the City Leeds for more information and to book for more information and to book.

