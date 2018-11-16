Start your countdown to Christmas with our quirky advent calendar picks

Have your say

Celebrating the countdown to Christmas has never been more exciting thanks to the array of unique and quirky advent calendars on the market.

While waking up to a chocolate each December morning is a tasty treat it’s time to shun tradition and think outside the advent calendar box this year.

Haynes Electronic Games Advent Calendar (Picture from MenKind)

From socks to skincare and Santa trucks to Sauvignon check out our top advent calendar picks.

1. Debenhams Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar

Beauty advent calendars are big business this year and this luxury offering from Debenhams features more than £150 worth of leading beauty house products from brands including MAC, Kat Von D, Lancôme, Murad and Elemis.

Debenhams £70

Santa truck advent calendar �39 (Gisela Graham London)

2. Haynes Electronic Games Advent Calendar

Electrify your Christmas with this Haynes advent calendar featuring a new electronic component every day to build 24 different games.

As you count down the days to Christmas, you’ll collect everything you need to build awesome, electronic games including Code Breaker, Memory, Wire Maze, Whack a Mole, and much more. Suitable for ages 14 and up.

MenKind £19.99

Sock Shop advent calendar �79.99

3. SockShop Wild Feet Christmas Calendar

Countdown to Christmas in style by starting each day of December with a fresh pair of socks

This is a seriously big box of festive fun for feet. The 24 Pair SockShop Wild Feet Christmas Calendar features a range of patterns and fun festive designs.

Sock Shop £79.99 (Available for both men and women)

4. Wooden Santa Lorry Advent Calendar

This beautiful calendar is sure to be a big hit with the children this year.

Fill each drawer with tasty treats, decorations or novelty gifts.

This keepsake calendar can be enjoyed every year.

Gisela Graham London £39.00

5. Aldi Wine Advent Calendar

Filled with 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé and fizz, including customer favourites such as The Exquisite Collection Touraine Sauvignon and the award-winning Fleurs de Prairie Côtes de Provence Rosé, there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than sharing a miniature bottle or two with your nearest and dearest this season.

Aldi and in store, £49.99

6. Curry Advent Calendar

Perfect for foodies why not put a curry twist on Christmas with this year’s ‘hottest’ Advent calendar. The world’s first curry advent calendar features 24 Christmas recipes and four bespoke spice blends to create mouth watering dishes. {https://www.thespicery.com/|The Spicery|click here} £29