10 perfect picnic spots in the North Yorkshire Moors

Here’s a list of ten places to visit on the North Yorkshire Moors that are great places to enjoy a picnic.

National Centre for Birds of Prey

The National Centre for Birds of Prey has the largest collection of birds of prey in the North of England.

Rievaulx Abbey

There are picnic areas on site and a children’s playground making it a great day out for families to enjoy a picnic and watch one of the daily flying demonstrations.

The centre is also wheelchair friendly and has disabled toilets meaning it is relatively accessible for the entire family.

National Centre for Birds of Prey, Duncombe Park, Helmsley, York, YO62 5EB.

Sutton Bank National Park Centre

Sutton Bank has lots of trails and cycling routes, all of which are great to take a picnic on whilst exploring the moors.

There is also a natural play area for the children that includes a mud kitchen, a stone castle and a tree house.

Sutton Bank National Park Centre, Sutton Bank, Thirsk, YO7 2EH.

Blakey Ridge

Blakey Ridge is a route that takes you through the stunning North Yorkshire Moors and has plenty of scenic places to stop for a picnic.

There are ancient stone crosses and boundary markers scattered across the surroundings, as well as a stone cross known as Young Ralph which is rumoured to be in the memory of a traveller who died from exhaustion.

Blakey Ridge, York, YO62 7LQ.

Ravenscar

Ravenscar is a stunning historic cliff top location once used for Roman signal stations.

It offers a picturesque picnic spot with sea views and the chance to see some of the birds of prey that inhabit the cliffs, including merlin.

Ravenscar, Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Farndale

Farndale walking route is also known as the ‘Daffodil Dale’ after its bright yellow blooms that cover the banks of the River Dove.

It is a particularly beautiful picnic spot in the spring where visitors can fully enjoy the daffodil blooms, and explore the nearby woods and trails.

Low Mill, North York Moors National Park, York, YO62 7UY.

Nunnington Hall

Nunnington Hall is a historic manor house situated on the banks of the River Rye.

The house has an organic walled garden and flowering meadows which are home to peacocks and art and photography displays.

There is a main garden where visitors are welcomed to picnic and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Wheelchairs are also available making it an accessible visit for all of the family.

Nunnington Hall, Nunnington, York, YO62 5UY.

Rievaulx Terrace

Rievaulx Terrace looks over Rievaulx Abbey which is an impressive example of Cistercian ruins.

There are lawns along the terrace which are perfect areas for picnics and offer viewing spots of the Abbey.

Rievaulx Terrace, Rievaulx, Helmsley, York, YO62 5LJ.

Dalby Forest

Dalby forest is 8,000 acres of woodland full of walking and cycling trails located in the North Yorkshire Moors.

The forest is great for family picnics with a picnic site and children’s play areas, making it a family friendly place to visit.

Dalby Forest Visitor Centre, Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, YO18 7LT.

Kirkham Priory

The ruins of Kirkham Priory are located along the banks of the River Derwent and is a picturesque picnic spot.

The remaining parts of the 13th century Priory have intricate carvings and architecture and is an important part of local history.

Kirkham Priory, Malton Lane, York, YO60 7JS.

Gisborough Priory

Gisborough Priory was founded in 1119 AD by Robert de Brus and the monastery became one of the most dominant in Yorkshire throughout the Middle Ages.

The grounds of the Priory offer a scenic spot for a picnic and there are plenty of sheltered, grass lawns to choose from within the ruins.