Best scenic walks in Leeds with dramatic landscapes to enjoy over Easter bank holiday weekend - including Ilkley Moor

With the weather picking up over the Easter bank holiday weekend, why not take a stroll at one of these parks and gardens in Leeds?

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:49 pm

As we approach the peak of spring, the warm weather is best spent with family and friends soaking up the sun at a stunning park with dramatic views of Yorkshire.

Leeds is filled with beautiful public gardens, cliffs, parks and lakes, where you can have a picnic with your family.

We have compiled a list of the best places to walk in Leeds according to TripAdvisor.

1. Ilkley Moor

With accessible areas for outdoor walks, the moorland is perfect for all ages to enjoy a relaxing stroll. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 157 reviews.

2. Temple Newsam

This is considered one of the great country houses of England set in a beautiful landscape which houses a working rare breeds farm. It is famous for being the birthplace of Lord Darnley, the husband of Mary Queen of Scots. It is a Tudor-Jacobean mansion. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,163 reviews.

3. Golden Acre Park

This is a popular park, well known for its circular lakeside walk, beautiful gardens and elegant tea rooms. It is perfect for families with dogs and people who enjoy observing wildlife, with a variety of animals that reside within the park itself including deer, birds and rabbits. With gardens and plant collections, parkland, lake, streams, ponds and woodland, the venue is perfect for a breath-taking walk over Easter weekend. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 693 reviews.

4. Kirkstall Abbey

The River Aire runs through the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey, which makes it an idyllic spot for an Easter walk. The historic ruins of the Abbey are a tourist attraction and popular with locals too. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,195 reviews.

