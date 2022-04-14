3. Golden Acre Park

This is a popular park, well known for its circular lakeside walk, beautiful gardens and elegant tea rooms. It is perfect for families with dogs and people who enjoy observing wildlife, with a variety of animals that reside within the park itself including deer, birds and rabbits. With gardens and plant collections, parkland, lake, streams, ponds and woodland, the venue is perfect for a breath-taking walk over Easter weekend. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 693 reviews.

Photo: James Hardisty