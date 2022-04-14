We have compiled a list of the best places to walk in Leeds according to TripAdvisor.
1. Ilkley Moor
With accessible areas for outdoor walks, the moorland is perfect for all ages to enjoy a relaxing stroll. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 157 reviews.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Temple Newsam
This is considered one of the great country houses of England set in a beautiful landscape which houses a working rare breeds farm. It is famous for being the birthplace of Lord Darnley, the husband of Mary Queen of Scots. It is a Tudor-Jacobean mansion. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,163 reviews.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Golden Acre Park
This is a popular park, well known for its circular lakeside walk, beautiful gardens and elegant tea rooms. It is perfect for families with dogs and people who enjoy observing wildlife, with a variety of animals that reside within the park itself including deer, birds and rabbits. With gardens and plant collections, parkland, lake, streams, ponds and woodland, the venue is perfect for a breath-taking walk over Easter weekend. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 693 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Kirkstall Abbey
The River Aire runs through the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey, which makes it an idyllic spot for an Easter walk. The historic ruins of the Abbey are a tourist attraction and popular with locals too. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,195 reviews.
Photo: Tony Johnson