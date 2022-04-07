As the days get warmer and sunnier, theme parks and water parks are becoming more popular, particularly with families.

Easter is a time when families spend quality time together, either by partaking in games and parties or taking advantage of the lovely weather by taking their children to water parks.

We have put together a list of the best water parks in Yorkshire to take your children over Easter weekend, according to TripAdvisor.

Alpamare. (Pic credit: Scott Wicking)

Alpamare, Scarborough

With a large wave pool, warm outdoor garden pool, a Splash and Play area and a stunning outdoor infinity pool, there is plenty to do at Alpamare.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,295 reviews.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 9pm

Address: 28 Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PH.

Lightwater Valley, Ripon

This theme park has plenty of rides, water features and an exciting expedition through the Go Safari area.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,408 reviews.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: Closed

Saturdays and Sundays: 10.30am to 5pm

Address: North Stainley, Ripon, HG4 3HT.

North Yorkshire Water Park

This water park includes thrilling rides, a Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, Open Water Swimming and Fishing, perfect for people of all ages.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 99 reviews.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Address: Long Causeway Road, Wykeham Lakes, YO13 9QU.

Hemsworth Water Park and Playworld

This family attraction has two lakes where you can paddle in pedalo rides, it also has sandy beaches and access to observe wildlife as well as an outdoor adventure playground within the water park and is suitable for children of all ages.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 158 reviews.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Address: Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, Wakefield, WF9 5JB.

Cayton Bay Holiday Park

This coastal holiday park is perfect for a sunny day with a seaside resort, an adventure playground, an indoor heated pool, the Boathouse Restaurant and an outdoor canopy.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,553 reviews.

Opening hours:

Mondays: 9am to 6pm

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 9am to 7pm

Thursdays: 9am to 5pm

Fridays: 9am to 8pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 5pm

Address: Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, YO11 3NJ.

Huddersfield Leisure Centre

This centre offers a range of activities including a Splash Park and a leisure water experience.

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 204 reviews.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 6.30am to 9pm