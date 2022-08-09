The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 has introduced dog bans for beaches across the country during the summer months.
The bans apply from May 1 to September 30, however, there are plenty of beaches in Yorkshire that allow dogs throughout the year.
1. Staithes
Dog walking is permitted all year round at Staithes beach, although there may be signed restrictions such as dogs on leads which owners should keep an eye out for.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Fraisthorpe
Dogs are allowed at Fraisthorpe beach throughout the year as long as dog walkers clean up after their pets and are considerate of other beach visitors.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Runswick Bay
Dog owners can bring their pets along to Runswick Bay, however, they should look out for possible signs requesting they keep their dogs on leads.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Flamborough North Landing
This beach welcomes dogs all year round, all the council asks that dog walkers clean up after their pets and respect other beach users.
Photo: Tony Johnson