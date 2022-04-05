With warmer days approaching and Easter school holidays around the corner, various homes and gardens in Yorkshire will be organising festive Easter events for families.

National Trust venues are setting up their one-of-a-kind ‘Easter adventures in nature’ trails. Families of all ages are welcome to visit the gardens and landscapes of Yorkshire, make nature discoveries, try out the challenges and collect a Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg at the end.

At the beginning of the trail, you can pick up your activity pack with a map and details of the bespoke adventure, pencil, and chocolate egg.

Nostell Priory near Wakefield.

Trails cost £3 per visitor, unless otherwise stated, and will be available whilst stocks last.

Below are the National Trust homes and gardens hosting fun festive activities and trails across Yorkshire.

Beningbrough Hall, York

Enjoy the stunning gardens, flowers and spring colours at Beningbrough.

Address: Beningbrough Hall, York, YO30 1DD.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24 (10am to 4pm).

East Riddlesden Hall, Keighley

Create some wild art, observe nature and look out for animal homes at East Riddlesden Hall.

Address: East Riddlesden Hall, Keighley, BD20 5EL.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24 (10am to 4pm).

Nostell, Wakefield

Discover outdoor secrets surrounded by gardens and woodland whilst enjoying your very own Nostell adventure.

Address: Nostell, Wakefield, WF4 1QE.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24 (11am to 5pm).

Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire

Explore the garden, walk through the wildflower meadows and run along the riverbank as well as competing in 10 activities.

Address: Nunnington Hall, Nunnington, YO62 5UY.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24 (10.30am to 5pm).

Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood’s Bay

Enjoy the seaside whilst exploring the narrow, winding streets of Robin Hood’s Bay to complete a series of challenges.

Address: Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood’s Bay, YO22 4SJ.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Monday, April 18 (10.30am to 3.30pm).

Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough

Explore the depths of the woodland and observe wildlife in their natural habitat at Ormesby Hall. Here the trails cost £2 per participant.

Address: Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough, TS7 9AS.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24 (10.30am to 5pm).

Ravenscar Visitor Centre, Scarborough

This trail leads you roughly two kilometres around Ravenscar, taking in some fascinating spots and wide coastal views.

Address: Ravenscar Visitor Centre, Scarborough, YO13 0NE.