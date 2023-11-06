All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Former addiction centre near RAF Menwith Hill could be turned into holiday lets

A Christian charity that runs training for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction near Harrogate could offer bedrooms at one of its sites to holiday makers.
By Thomas Barrett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT

Horizon Life Training provides residential training facilities to people who have already been through addiction rehab centres, teaching them life and employment skills.

The charity runs a men’s centre at Kennel Hall Farm in Killinghall and a women’s centre at Bramall House on Skipton Road, which was formerly the Black Bull pub and is close to RAF Menwith Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the Covid pandemic, the centres closed for new intakes which the charity said has led to a “break in the supply” for suitable applicants for the training.

Most Popular
Bramall House, Kettlesing HeadBramall House, Kettlesing Head
Bramall House, Kettlesing Head

As a result, all of its activity is now taking place at the Killinghall centre leaving nine bedrooms and a flat at Bramall House currently unused.

In plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council, the charity said it does not want the building to remain empty so it’s asking the council to approve a temporary change of use application so it could be used for holiday lets.

It also said the move would bring in much-needed income for the charity. It said the move may be neccessary for up to two years before it can reopen the centre for recovery training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents state that contractors working on the Kex Gill A59 new road scheme could potentially rent rooms at the site.

They add: “The charity still bears the sizeable fixed costs of operating the building, placing its own financial continuance at risk.

“This proposal would ensure the use of the building in a constructive manner during a period when it would otherwise be empty. It will provide much needed accommodation for those who will use it and an income to facilitate the upkeep of the building for Horizon Life Training.”

Related topics:Harrogate