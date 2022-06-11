Former funeral director's in Yorkshire to be turned into holiday lets

Hallcroft is a 20th century building next to listed Lees Methodist Church on Haworth Road, Cross Roads, that is vacant but was most recently used as a funeral director’s and a telephone exchange before that.

Earlier this year, an application to convert the property into three self-contained residential units for holiday-let was submitted to Bradford Council by L Hayes.

The application pointed out that the Lees area of Cross Roads “is understood to be one of the oldest inhabited parts of the Worth Valley with examples of mill heritage and connections to the early cooperative movement.”

Referring to the need for holiday accommodation, the application added: “Haworth Village, Bronte heritage and the surrounding moorlands are key attractions in the locality and a significant draw for visitors and tourists.”