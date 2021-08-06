The new lodges are part of a £3m investment into Raywell Hall Country Lodges in East Yorkshire, and include Love Island-style day beds, hot tubs and gazebos.

They are set in the grounds of a 19th Century manor at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds Way in the village of Raywell, near Cottingham.

The holiday park, which is run by Hoseasons, is now a romantic getaway thanks to the lodges which feature solid steel-framed gazebos, cabana-style day beds, super-sized patios, hot tubs and undercover seating areas to provide an extra level of luxury and indulgence.

The new lodges feature Love Island-style day beds

And of course if couples ever make it away from the site, then there are plenty of romantic sites nearby, with the beautiful Yorkshire coast and North Yorkshire Moors not far away.

Love Island, which is broadcast on ITV2, has become a smash hit in recent years and features singletons heading to a luxury villa to find love, and shows contestants lounging on day beds and relaxing in hot tubs while deciding who they should 'couple up' with.

The lodges are part of a £3m investment in the holiday park