Peter and Helen Milner, owners of North Kingsfield Holiday Cottages near Scarborough, were invited to participate in the long-running show.

The pair have been running North Kingsfield Holiday Cottages for 20 years, but the story of the Milner family at the venue began in 1935 when Peter’s grandfather moved to the farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Peter could not take part in the show due to other commitments so their daughter Lauren stepped in to take part in the show.

Lauren and Helen Milner are pictured with the Four In A Bed trophy.

Helen said: “Last year, just as we were emerging from lockdown, we were invited to take part in the show.

“It had been a difficult time for hospitality due to covid so we decided to take up this opportunity in order to highlight our business. We were certainly out of our comfort zone in front of the cameras, but the crew and fellow contestants set us at ease and we had a fantastic experience participating in the show.

“We felt very fortunate to find we had been matched with such fantastic fellow contestants. They were all hardworking people who were very invested in their businesses.

“As we are a self-catering accommodation provider we offer an optional breakfast hamper. I was very aware that not offering a cooked breakfast option could see us achieving low scores with both the hosting and the breakfast.

“However, the contestants were all kind enough to give us high scores and positive feedback for all the categories on the feedback form following their visit with us.

“We were delighted. “We had tough competition all week and felt very humbled on payment day when all three establishments paid us in full.

"These payments clinched us the win. It still feels a little surreal!