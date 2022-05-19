An outdoor glamping website Pitchup has ranked North Yorkshire in the top three destinations for luxury camping in the UK, as search demand for glamping holidays have increased by 11 per cent in the last 30 days.
Glamping provides campers a much more pampered experience as you will camp in luxury while still being surrounded by the benefits of nature and wildlife.
North Yorkshire accounts for 6.31 per cent of all glamping holiday bookings made through Pitchup and has only been beaten by Devon and Cumbria in the Glamping League Table.
It’s no surprise that this Yorkshire county has been ranked so high with its variety of countryside landscapes and seaside resorts, it’s very popular for luxury staycations.
Below are the top 20 counties for most glamping bookings and average price per night.
1 - Cumbria
This county has 9.01 per cent bookings with an average price per night of £78.56.
2 - Devon
Devon has 8.25 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £86.98.
3 - North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire has 6.31 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £87.49.
4 - Dorset
Dorset has 5.38 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £88.55.
5 - Cornwall
Cornwall has 5.37 per cent of bookings with an average price of £84.46.
6 - Shropshire
Shropshire has 3.49 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £75.31.
7 - Powys
Powys has 3.47 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £81.01.
8 - Derbyshire
Derbyshire has 3.30 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £79.45.
9 - Gwynedd
Gwynedd has 3.04 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £67.77.
10 - Somerset
Somerset has 2.94 per cent of bookings with an average price of £82.98.
11 - Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire has 2.58 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £75.13.
12 - Norfolk
Norfolk has 2.47 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £82.25.
13 - Carmarthenshire
Carmarthenshire has 2.38 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £79.46.
14 - Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire has 2.23 per cent of bookings with an average price of £100.53.
15 - Kent
Kent has 2.22 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £84.01.
16 - Hampshire
Hampshire has 2.17 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £89.00.
17 - Lancashire
Lancashire has 2.14 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £73.40.
18 - Pembrokeshire
Pembrokeshire has 2.04 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £78.71.
19 - East Sussex
East Sussex has 1.77 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £97.49.
20 - Stirlingshire
Stirlingshire has 1.49 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £60.98.
The most affordable glamping destination is Stirlingshire, Scotland.