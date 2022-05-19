An outdoor glamping website Pitchup has ranked North Yorkshire in the top three destinations for luxury camping in the UK, as search demand for glamping holidays have increased by 11 per cent in the last 30 days.

Glamping provides campers a much more pampered experience as you will camp in luxury while still being surrounded by the benefits of nature and wildlife.

North Yorkshire accounts for 6.31 per cent of all glamping holiday bookings made through Pitchup and has only been beaten by Devon and Cumbria in the Glamping League Table.

A glamping pod in Cracoe, near Skipton. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It’s no surprise that this Yorkshire county has been ranked so high with its variety of countryside landscapes and seaside resorts, it’s very popular for luxury staycations.

Below are the top 20 counties for most glamping bookings and average price per night.

1 - Cumbria

This county has 9.01 per cent bookings with an average price per night of £78.56.

2 - Devon

Devon has 8.25 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £86.98.

3 - North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire has 6.31 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £87.49.

4 - Dorset

Dorset has 5.38 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £88.55.

5 - Cornwall

Cornwall has 5.37 per cent of bookings with an average price of £84.46.

6 - Shropshire

Shropshire has 3.49 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £75.31.

7 - Powys

Powys has 3.47 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £81.01.

8 - Derbyshire

Derbyshire has 3.30 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £79.45.

9 - Gwynedd

Gwynedd has 3.04 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £67.77.

10 - Somerset

Somerset has 2.94 per cent of bookings with an average price of £82.98.

11 - Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire has 2.58 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £75.13.

12 - Norfolk

Norfolk has 2.47 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £82.25.

13 - Carmarthenshire

Carmarthenshire has 2.38 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £79.46.

14 - Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire has 2.23 per cent of bookings with an average price of £100.53.

15 - Kent

Kent has 2.22 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £84.01.

16 - Hampshire

Hampshire has 2.17 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £89.00.

17 - Lancashire

Lancashire has 2.14 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £73.40.

18 - Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire has 2.04 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £78.71.

19 - East Sussex

East Sussex has 1.77 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £97.49.

20 - Stirlingshire

Stirlingshire has 1.49 per cent of bookings with an average price per night of £60.98.