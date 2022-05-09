The Northern Belle - which was once part of the famous Orient Express group - leaves Sheffield on Thursday (May 12) at 7.35am heading to Bath.

Despite leaving early in the morning, it is expected that scores of trainspotters from across Yorkshire and beyond will be heading to the station to catch a glimpse of the 1930s style locomotive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We understand that people want to see the train and take photographs.

The Northern Belle can be seen in Yorkshire this week

“However, safety must come first. So we ask them to show consideration both to our passengers and other rail users.”

The umber-and-cream Pullman train featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Greatest Railways Journeys programme this year, with actor Bill Nighy calling it the ‘Grand Duchess of luxury rail travel’.

Passengers heading to Bath, who have splashed out £370 each for a ticket, will board via a red carpet before being treated to a welcome glass of champagne followed by a three-course brunch and a five-course dinner accompanied by wine.

Onboard the Northern Belle

The Northern Belle spokesman said: “Bath, with its historic Roman baths, is one of our most popular destinations and this promises to be a wonderful day out. But we have very few tickets left so anybody wishing to go along had better be quick.”

The train is scheduled to arrive back at Sheffield station at 9.10pm that evening.