The Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Best places to visit with kids in North Yorkshire during February half term holidays

There are many fun places to visit in North Yorkshire for families who have kids during February half term holidays - we have selected a few.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:02 pm

Whether you enjoy a nice picnic at one of the many parks and gardens in the county or your kids prefer climbing the rocky structures at Brimham Rocks, there is plenty to do.

With the February half term school holidays coming up, we have compiled a list of the best places in North Yorkshire to visit with your children, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Valley Gardens

The gardens, based in Harrogate, has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,519 reviews.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Peasholm Park

The Scarborough park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,085 reviews.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

Photo Sales

3. Brimham Rocks

This Harrogate attraction has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,493 reviews.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. River Nidd

The river landscape which flows through the Knaresborough Viaduct went viral on TikTok earlier this year and has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 359 reviews.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
North YorkshireTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3