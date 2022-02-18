With the February half term school holidays coming up, we have compiled a list of the best places in North Yorkshire to visit with your children, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Valley Gardens
The gardens, based in Harrogate, has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,519 reviews.
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Peasholm Park
The Scarborough park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,085 reviews.
Photo: Steve Bambridge
3. Brimham Rocks
This Harrogate attraction has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,493 reviews.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. River Nidd
The river landscape which flows through the Knaresborough Viaduct went viral on TikTok earlier this year and has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 359 reviews.
Photo: Tony Johnson