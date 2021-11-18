The history, the architecture, the heritage, the traditions, and the local produce all lend themselves to festive cheer and quality time with loved ones.

From hotels close to town centres and Christmas markets to those surrounded by the natural beauty of Dales and moors, here the Good Hotel Guide shares seven of their top hotels in Yorkshire.

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, York

Just a mile away from the centre of York, the enchanting Middlethorpe Hall & Spa is a beautiful place to stay during the holiday season. It sits in 20 acres of gardens while inside the open fireplaces, antiques and fine paintings set the scene for a traditional escape. In addition to beautiful decorations, they go all out with food and drink between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, and you can even attend Midnight Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church or at the glorious York Minster with a glass of port and mince pies waiting for you upon your return.

The Traddock, Austwick

The Traddock is a wonderful place to visit if you like walking around the countryside, particularly if you want to take the dog with you. Public areas are snug and welcoming while food adheres to the Slow Food Movement with locally sourced ingredients taking centre stage. At Christmas they have a three-night package of award-winning local food, English cream teas, village choirs and plenty of food and drink. There’s even a casino night on Boxing Day to enjoy!

Simonstone Hall, Hawes

A magnificent Jacobean-style country house, set high in the Yorkshire Dales on the Pennine Way, Simonstone Hall offers traditional style with modern comforts. For a festive country house Christmas break in the Yorkshire Dales with all the trimmings and treats, this is the place to go. There’s Bucks Fizz, a five-course lunch, lots of champagne and more.

The Devonshire Arms, Skipton

Part of the Duke of Devonshire’s Yorkshire estate at Bolton Abbey, The Devonshire Arms is a 17th-century inn turned country house hotel with a spa, fine dining and helipads. Decorated with a mix of contemporary style and artwork from the Chatsworth collection, it’s a wonderfully romantic place to stay. Festive cheer abounds with crackling fires, afternoon teas, post-dinner tipples, an award-winning Full Yorkshire Breakfast, plenty of board games and strolls along the river to the Abbey ruins nearby.

The Pheasant, Harome

Overlooking the village pond, The Pheasant is a charming inn on a pretty courtyard – the stuff that Christmas cards are made of. Over the holidays, they offer a three-night break that’s traditional food and cosy evenings by the fire. There’s the chance to attend a carol service at the church over the road, a Christmas movie with popcorn on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day includes all the classics as well as carols around the piano, and Boxing Day includes local walks and the annual spectacle at the nearby market town of Kirkbymoorside.

The White Swan, Pickering

On the North Yorkshire Moors, The White Swan is an elegant five-star hotel in a 16th century inn. Rich fabrics sit alongside historic features that tell the story of its long past, with nooks and crannies that add to its character. Experts when it comes to hospitality, Christmas is a joyful occasion. This year they are offering good food, good company, and plenty of fizz. Arrive on Christmas Eve at 3pm for a festive afternoon tea. Then there’s the option of midnight mass by candlelight at St. Peter and St. Paul’s close by. Christmas Day starts with Buck’s Fizz and Bloody Marys followed by a two-bird roast at lunch and an evening buffet. Boxing Day brings more food and the chance to blow the cobwebs away with a walk along the beach before a three-course dinner.

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge