Easter 2022 will bring back the return of Easter Adventures at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with a slew of events and activities for the whole family, including the popular jousting on Easter Sunday.
The event will be back for the first time since 2019 and offers a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages over the school holidays.
General manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Marie Gascoigne, said: “After the enforced break of the last two years, we are so excited to be hosting the Return of Easter Adventures this year.
“The highlight will of course be the Medieval Jousting, but we have a great programme of fun events and activities over two weeks for the whole family.”
Below are the schedule of events taking place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy
A walk in the woods to meet the forest fairy for a fairytale adventure.
Date: Monday, April 11, between 11.30am and 3pm.
Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood
Immerse in the interactive seated performance to discover the country’s greatest outlaw, with music, adventures and a tournament.
Date: Tuesday, April 12, performances between 11.30am and 3pm.
Easter Magic and Face Painting
Join Mr Bubbles in the Orangey for a magic show, with face painting outside. Pre-booking is encouraged.
Date: Wednesday, April 13, shows start at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime
Watch a performance whilst walking through the gardens as creatures prepare for the Spring.
Date: Thursday, April 14, between 11.30am and 3pm.
Mini Beast Detective Hunt
Use pots, magnifying glasses, nets and maps to find and identify the mini beasts.
Date: Friday, April 15, between 11am and 3pm.
Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom
Take your family out for a fun outdoor trail, follow clues, do puzzles and activities and meet the king and queen of the fairies.
Date: Saturday, April 16, between 11am and 2pm.
Easter Magic and Face Painting
Date: Saturday, April 16, from 11am to 4pm.
Craft Fair
Browse the gifts, keepsakes and accessories in the Orangey.
Date: Sunday, April 17, from 11am to 4pm.
Medieval Jousting
England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham will bring 20 jousters, including the Black Knight and Sir Michael of York.
Date: Sunday, April 17, displays at 1pm and 2.30pm.
Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy
Date: Monday, April 18
Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood
Date: Tuesday, April 19
Easter Magic and Face Painting
Date: Wednesday, April 20
Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime
Date: Thursday, April 21.
Wildcats: Wild Creature Art
Design a creature, create weird and wonderful beasts.
Date: Friday, April 22, from 11am to 3pm.
Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom
Date: Saturday, April 23.
As well as these events, the zoo and the Clock Tower Cafe will be open daily and the house will also be open, including the current exhibition, ‘The Art of the Menu’. Visitors will also be able to explore the gardens with the Love Exploring app and enjoy a dinosaur safari.
For more details of all the events and activities as well as admission prices and opening times, visit the Sewerby Hall and Gardens website.