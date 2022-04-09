Easter 2022 will bring back the return of Easter Adventures at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with a slew of events and activities for the whole family, including the popular jousting on Easter Sunday.

The event will be back for the first time since 2019 and offers a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages over the school holidays.

General manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Marie Gascoigne, said: “After the enforced break of the last two years, we are so excited to be hosting the Return of Easter Adventures this year.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

“The highlight will of course be the Medieval Jousting, but we have a great programme of fun events and activities over two weeks for the whole family.”

Below are the schedule of events taking place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy

A walk in the woods to meet the forest fairy for a fairytale adventure.

Date: Monday, April 11, between 11.30am and 3pm.

Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood

Immerse in the interactive seated performance to discover the country’s greatest outlaw, with music, adventures and a tournament.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, performances between 11.30am and 3pm.

Easter Magic and Face Painting

Join Mr Bubbles in the Orangey for a magic show, with face painting outside. Pre-booking is encouraged.

Date: Wednesday, April 13, shows start at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime

Watch a performance whilst walking through the gardens as creatures prepare for the Spring.

Date: Thursday, April 14, between 11.30am and 3pm.

Mini Beast Detective Hunt

Use pots, magnifying glasses, nets and maps to find and identify the mini beasts.

Date: Friday, April 15, between 11am and 3pm.

Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom

Take your family out for a fun outdoor trail, follow clues, do puzzles and activities and meet the king and queen of the fairies.

Date: Saturday, April 16, between 11am and 2pm.

Easter Magic and Face Painting

Date: Saturday, April 16, from 11am to 4pm.

Craft Fair

Browse the gifts, keepsakes and accessories in the Orangey.

Date: Sunday, April 17, from 11am to 4pm.

Medieval Jousting

England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham will bring 20 jousters, including the Black Knight and Sir Michael of York.

Date: Sunday, April 17, displays at 1pm and 2.30pm.

Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy

Date: Monday, April 18

Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Easter Magic and Face Painting

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime

Date: Thursday, April 21.

Wildcats: Wild Creature Art

Design a creature, create weird and wonderful beasts.

Date: Friday, April 22, from 11am to 3pm.

Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom

Date: Saturday, April 23.

As well as these events, the zoo and the Clock Tower Cafe will be open daily and the house will also be open, including the current exhibition, ‘The Art of the Menu’. Visitors will also be able to explore the gardens with the Love Exploring app and enjoy a dinosaur safari.