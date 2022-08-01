The research was conducted by holiday home park operator, Park Leisure.

The public were asked which areas of the UK have the best summer views.

North Yorkshire, Cornwall, North Wales and Scotland made the list.

The British India Line loco crosses the Ribblehead Viaduct heading towards Settle from Carlisle. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

A spokesperson for Park Leisure said: “The UK has so much to offer in terms of natural beauty and we want to be advocates for people getting out in nature during the summer months, to enjoy them.

“Our parks are located close to marry of these stunning landscapes so that visitors can make the most of the scenery then come back and enjoy a cosy holiday home.”

These are the UK’s top summer views:

Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire

This incredible structure carries the Settle-Carlisle railway across Batty Moss in the Ribble Valley.

The viaduct, built by the Midland Railway, is the longest and the third tallest structure on the Settle-Carlisle line and was built in 1870 being the last main railway in Britain to be constructed primarily with manual labour.

Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall

This stunning beach situated in Penzance, Cornwall, came out on top with nearly half (46 per cent) choosing this image as their favourite summer destination.

It is set among the beautiful cliffs of Treryn Dinas with crystal clear turquoise waters and a beautiful white sandy beach.

Glencoe, Scotland

The stunning Glencoe located in the Scottish Highlands came second place with one in six (15 per cent) of the nation choosing this place as their favourite view.

The village in western Scotland lies in steep Glencoe valley, in the Scottish Highlands. It is known for its waterfalls and trails that climb peaks such as Buachaille Etive Mor and Bidean nam Bian.

Summerleaze Beach, Bude, Cornwall

Cornwall was the most visited location in the UK with more than half of those saying they have previously been (55 per cent), so it’s no wonder that it made the list.

The beach is most popular for its colourful beach huts and sheltered sea pool.

Amble Harbour, Northumberland

Amble, which is located in Northumberland, also proved to be a popular destination as one in three (31 per cent) having visited the stunning location before.

The harbour is packed with fish shacks, seafood eateries, and pastel-painted beach huts.

Llanddwyn Island, North Wales

This gorgeous island is part of an area of outstanding natural beauty, and otherwise known as the Welsh love island due to its connection with Saint Dwynwen.