There are lots of places to visit in Yorkshire, particularly on a warm sunny day.

We’ve asked you where the most picturesque places are in Yorkshire and you’ve come up with a long list of treasured attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you enjoy learning all about Yorkshire’s rich history in York, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby or you prefer relaxing at a sandy beach in the sun while admiring the view of the cliffs at Flamborough Head and Filey Brigg, there’s a place for everyone.

Into the depths of Goredale Scar. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

For people who have children, there are some charming places that allow them to run around, get active by climbing at Brimham Rocks.

York and Whitby are great places for people who love to shop - with the busy streets in Whitby and the Shambles in York, there’s never a dull moment.

Below is the full list of places in Yorkshire you deem so picturesque.

Malham Cove

The Yorkshire Dales

Janet’s Foss

Knaresborough

Thornton Le Dale

Flamborough Head

Muker

Goathland

Roseberry Topping

Gordale Scar

Brompton Village

York

Pickering

Calder Valley

Thurnscoe

Runswick Bay

Robin Hood’s Bay

Wentworth

Ripon

Richmond

York Shambles

Burley, Wharfdale

Baildon Moor

Whitby

Hardraw Force

Filey Brigg

Staithes

Brimham Rocks

Burnsall

Holbeck

Kettlewell

Appletreewick

Gipton

Beckhole