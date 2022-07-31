There are lots of places to visit in Yorkshire, particularly on a warm sunny day.
We’ve asked you where the most picturesque places are in Yorkshire and you’ve come up with a long list of treasured attractions.
Whether you enjoy learning all about Yorkshire’s rich history in York, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby or you prefer relaxing at a sandy beach in the sun while admiring the view of the cliffs at Flamborough Head and Filey Brigg, there’s a place for everyone.
For people who have children, there are some charming places that allow them to run around, get active by climbing at Brimham Rocks.
York and Whitby are great places for people who love to shop - with the busy streets in Whitby and the Shambles in York, there’s never a dull moment.
Below is the full list of places in Yorkshire you deem so picturesque.
Malham Cove
The Yorkshire Dales
Janet’s Foss
Knaresborough
Thornton Le Dale
Flamborough Head
Muker
Goathland
Roseberry Topping
Gordale Scar
Brompton Village
York
Pickering
Calder Valley
Thurnscoe
Runswick Bay
Robin Hood’s Bay
Wentworth
Ripon
Richmond
York Shambles
Burley, Wharfdale
Baildon Moor
Whitby
Hardraw Force
Filey Brigg
Staithes
Brimham Rocks
Burnsall
Holbeck
Kettlewell
Appletreewick
Gipton
Beckhole
Hartshead