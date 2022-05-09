You needn’t venture out of Yorkshire for a memorable staycation.

First stop is Mirfield, which is home to the Community of the Resurrection based at Mirfield Monastery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The working monastery which you can visit or stay at is a former Mill Owner’s House originally built in the 19th Century set in twenty acres of quiet gardens and woodlands. It is now the home of the Community of the Resurrection, an Anglican monastic order.

Experience Stargazing in Yorkshire

Their bed and breakfast facility is located in the annexe building a short distance from the monastery. Those staying in the bed and breakfast annexe are welcome to enjoy the grounds and join the monks for worship in the church.

Located just off the M62 near Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Halifax, in the heart of the Pennines “the enviable location of Mirfield Monastery offers excellent access and great countryside”.

Creative spaces

Leeds’ latest arty offering Leeds Art Hostel is an affordable and unique accommodation for artists and tourists alike. It’s the first of a kind in the UK and was designed by artists.

One Off Places to Stay

The new Mabgate hostel replaces the popular Kirkgate hostel which has now closed to make way for this permanent location.

Rooms start at £45. As it’s run by Social Enterprise East Street Arts it means the profits are reinvested into the arts.

Or if you fancy something luxurious which is reflected in the price tag, you should try the ‘funky and wacky - so definitely not for the faint hearted...’ surrealism suite at Leeds’ Malmaison Hotel.

It's loud and vibrant with plenty of colour and plush furnishings in Art Deco style throughout.

Rufus Rosst treehouses

Besides two plasma tv screens, a super comfortable bed, a relaxing bath and an enormous shower, you'll also find the likes of George the hippo and other quirky features within your suite. You’re also a short walk away from The Tetley.

Malmaison is a favourite with social media stars as is Dakota Boutique Hotel, just a short six minute walk from Leeds Art Gallery and a popular place for brand launches and cocktails on the rooftop bar.

Experience the magic

Bats & Broomsticks is a Victorian Gothic and Victorian themed self-catering gem of a holiday cottage in Scarborough.

Nestled in the shadows of Scarborough castle in the old town, only two minutes from the seafront and beach, just three minutes from town.

Or for a “blissfully remote” stay @Yorkshire_steve recommended Shepherds Hut near North York Moors Railway which you can hop on at Whitby to Goathland.

“Hottub, firepit and swingball. Walked 2 miles to Goathland for a fantastic dinner at @HomesteadKitch and back after dusk along the rail trail and via public footpaths across fields,”tweeted Steve.

Not only will you feel like you’re on Hogwarts Express on board the North York Moors Railway but Goathland is where they filmed scenes in Harry Potter too.

Another magical stop is in York, the city steeped in history. Here you can experience the new Hocus Pocus Tiny Hotel, a unique property that offers the charm of a boutique hotel in the city and ‘magically themed authentically styled rooms.

“Situated next door to the world-famous Shambles Market and close to York Minster.”

Treehouses

Wolds Edge Treehouse is a raised wooden treehouse in rural East Yorkshire, complete with private hot tub and even a king size bed with comfy sofa and flat screen TV can be found inside.

But the price tag reflects this, on average one bedroom, one bathroom for two people is £225 to £285 per night based on two nights low season and three nights high season.

Make sure you pack light so you’re prepared for the ascent to your room.

Rufus Roost is a rustic chic treehouse whch has a log-fire, hot tub and uninterrupted views through the tree canopy towards the North Yorkshire Moors. The website says: “Perfect for all seasons - highlights include a popcorn machine, pizza oven, a bat monitoring station. There are three bedrooms - two doubles on the ground floor and one bunk room on the mezzanine above - as well as a sumptuous bathroom and a modern kitchen/dining/lounge area with a wood burner. There is a den complete with beanbags, a TV, a games console, movies. Heating and hot water comes via an Air Source pump, lighting is LED and all products are environmentally friendly.”

Another tantalising treehouse retreat can be found at Studford Luxury Lodges.

The six luxury self-catering tree houses are “entirely unique, built on stilts in private forest in the North York Moors National Park, and spaced well apart for ultimate privacy and peace. Each lodge has its own spacious decking, hot tub and sauna”.

Foodies

On our staycations we don’t just want unusual rooms but food too.

Sheffield’s House of JÖRO is known for its foodie offering but now you can stay and dine.

It describes itself as a boutique hotel of “four beautifully designed rooms as well as a 10-seater chef’s table which will play host to private dining events and a high-profile guest chef series.

The website says that it is “located just a stone’s throw away from the restaurant, House of JÖRO will provide far flung visitors with a beautiful space to spend a foodie staycation in the heart of the city.”

Here you’re also in the heart of Kelham Island which is famous for its brewery as well as Peddler street food market or you can even try Kelham Island Food Tour.

If you’re looking for a foodie retreat, the so-called food capital of Yorkshire is Malton where The Talbot comes highly recommended and is dog-friendly.

“Cosy coaching inn The Talbot is the home of hospitality in Malton, the market town that's seen as the foodie capital of Yorkshire. Rovers bound for the North York Moors have been stopping by since the 17th century to charge their glasses, feast on local fare and revive chilled limbs by the fire. The chintz of yesteryear has now been ousted in favour of bold colours, pleasingly tactile fabrics and dressed-down furniture, but the blazing hearths and best-of-British hospitality are here to stay,” states the website.

Or if you fancy an escape to the grounds of Swinton Park Hotel for the cookery school, locally sourced produce and a spa. A luxury hotel in North Yorkshire with 200 acres of grounds. You can learn to cook from a top chef and then try your creations.

You can also enjoy all of this, when staying in the grounds of Swinton Park even if not in the hotel itself.

Glamping

Glamping aka “glamorous camping” is extremely popular from yurts to lodges. It tends to be a money-saving hack for those wanting the luxury of hotels but at a fraction of the price. Unless you’re wanting one with a hot tub and all the trimmings.

It’s also great for those who love the freedom of being outdoors, not being around lots of people while knowing they have a hassle-free luxurious place to stay.

Swinton Bivouac is set within the 20,000 acre grounds of the Swinton Estate, which recently featured on the BBC’s Amazing Hotels.

Choose to swing up in the tree lodge, lounge in the meadow yurt, or kick back with your friends in the twelve bunk barn.

Its website said it is “filled with upcycled and handmade furniture, these cosy wooden forest dwellings are eco friendly too. The onsite cafe sells local produce and holds workshops and events, creating a happy hub of campers.”

They also have Swinton Estate Yurts on offer.

Or you can stay in one of the Woodland Shacks, still no need to pitch up a tent.

‘Stay in one of six rustic woodland shacks in the 2,000 acres grounds of the Swinton Estate. The hand-crafted, timber-frame lodges are off-grid and each sleeps 7 people – 2 in a king size on the upper mezzanine level (gaze through the skylight at the stars), 3 on single beds nestled in the middle mezzanine, and 2 in a secret double bed beneath the middle mezzanine. There is an open-plan kitchen area and lounge with a log-burning stove.

The lodges are furnished with a diverse mixture of handmade and up-cycled items and everything from the crockery to the wood burning stoves and the antique rocking chairs.’

Crumbleclive Cabin is yet another option for glamping in the grounds. ‘Situated in the magnificent Crunkly Ghyll, the cabin is a restored 1890s Gun room from the local estate. A quiet haven perfect for nature lovers to chill and listen to the birds and the river below whilst relaxing in the Swedish bath. Two adults only.’

Swinton Park is near the market town of Masham is home to two famous Yorkshire breweries (which offer guided tours and a variety of memorabilia), with several pubs, tea rooms and sweet shops and a bustling market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Animal lovers

If you fancy going wild with where you stay and “be at one” with the animals.

Stay amongst wildlife after you experience Yorkshire Wildlife Park, the UK’s top walk-through animal adventure based in Doncaster.

You can try The Hive Hotel also at Yorkshire Wildlife Park for a ready-made luxury ‘hide out.’

You can have a wild sleepover as there’s Camp Lion Campsite.

“A traditional wild camping escape in the heart of nature. Where campers of all ages can enjoy an unforgettable fun family night (or two) under the stars.

Not only can you enjoy the thrill of a wild sleepover just a stone’s throw from the incredible animals. Located within ear-shot of Lion Country and right next to Project Polar 2, Camp Lion will give a truly incredible perspective of the park after dark,” states the website.

Or if you want to experience a more luxurious ready-made option, there’s always Camp Lion Glamping on offer too.

You can stay in a stylish bell tent which is all set up for you and you can even have breakfast served in the morning without having to pitch up a stove and lug cans of baked beans.

If you want to experience the stunning Yorkshire countryside from the luxury of a styled abode with themed rooms.

The House at Hawes added their unusual offering into the mix: ‘Where else would you find a life size Swaledale ram! Plus the other odd quirky item!’

You can also experience life on a farm, but you won’t me staying amongst the haystacks here.

For a ‘romantic retreat,’ Waingates Farm Huts in York is your place to go in the Yorkshire countryside. The website says: ‘Luxurious custom built shepherds huts for two.’

Or if it’s more of a party in the Yorkshire Dales… try Grange Farm Bunk Barn which sleeps 18. This group accommodation at Hubberholme, is on The Dales Way near Buckden.

“This interesting old building was formerly the stables and coach-house for Grange, Hubberholme which used to be the Vicarage for the 13th century church nearby,”says the website.

Hubberholme was described by the dramatist J B Priestley as "one of the most pleasant places in the world.”

The camping barn has been converted by local craftsmen into a bunkhouse barn, offering self-catering accommodation for 18 people at weekends only.

Train-lovers

All aboard for these fantastically located and refurbished places to stay, especially if you love trains.

You can stay in a railway carriage with views at the Flying Yorkshireman.

The website says it’s a “ Pullman style railway carriage, overlooking the old Nidd Valley railway line that runs through the farm. ‘He’s 24ft by 9ft and very luxurious. With shower, toilet, kitchen, heating... in fact everything you will need for a stay away. We have reclaimed many railway items including the four handles, luggage rack, lamps, signs and much more. He is as authentic as he can be.”

Evening Star Engine Shed in Whitby offers accommodation with free WiFi.

The shed is 1.7 miles from Whitby Abbey, less than 0.6 miles from Captain Cook Memorial Museum and an 11-minute walk from Whitby Lighthouse.

‘Featuring free private parking, the apartment is in an area where guests can engage in activities such as golfing, cycling and fishing,’ says the website.

You could jump on board the North Yorkshire Moors Railway from Whitby to Pickering with Grosmont Station en route.

But rather than hop off and on you can now stay at Grosmont Station House.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway says: “The beautifully restored Station House is suitable for up to five people. There is plenty to do in the area, from embarking on one of the many walks from the station onto the moors, or for something less energetic, strolling to the nearby artist's studio. Across the river is St Matthew's Church, where you can discover the remarkable story of Grosmont's industrial heritage and learn about the Whitby to Pickering Railway, before resting your feet at the Station Pub accompanied by a pint of ale.”

TV Fans

Whether you’re a Bridgerton fan and you want to stay in Castle Howard’s estate or if you’re a Gentleman Jack fan, you could try Langton Hall Holiday Lets.

Located on Langton Estate in Malton, you can get active too in the grounds with the tennis courts, indoor gym and outdoor swimming pool.

Or if you want to satisfy your TV and train needs all-in-one Platform 1 provides unique accommodation within the former Castle Howard Station.

Castle Howard played host to filming of Netflix series Bridgerton, and you can stay on the grounds in Platform 1 as the estate used to have its own railway station.

“A grade II listed building with a fascinating history. Situated within an area of outstanding natural beauty, it will appeal to those with historical, architectural and wildlife interests as well as those who are passionate about railways or indeed anyone looking for somewhere of real comfort to de-stress from the hectic pace of modern life,” says the website.

Or if buses, boats and quirky converted vehicles are more your thing, @conwoman69 tweeted: ‘How about in a converted Battlefield Ambulance near the birthplace of Ann Lister. overlandcampers.co.uk.’

You needn’t worry about having to house a campervan in your drive, if you hire one for your holiday.

‘Our current fleet includes three Land Rover Pulse Ambulances (Lance, Monty and Stirling), a Land Rover Defender Ambulance (Merlin) and a Defender 110 (Fergal). In addition to all the usual camper contents, our campervans also feature elevating roofs and the bodies of the vehicles can be made up into beds. The campers are fully insulated and sound proofed to keep you cosy on the chillier nights,’ says Overland Campers website.

Houseboat hotels

Houseboat Hotels offer a unique guest experience within fully equipped, static houseboats situated in Sheffield’s Victoria Quays. All fully heated boats are just a five-minute walk from Sheffield city centre.

Buses

Double Decker buses are no longer just fun for the kids as they’ve had a makeover so you can now stay on your own converted bus.

Daisy Decker is at Hollym near Withernsea in the Vale of York and Yorkshire Wolds which is a colourful and fun place to stay with the family.

Parked up at Hollym Holiday Park, surrounded by verdant countryside, with views across sunny fields towards the glistening waters of the North Sea, is Daisy Decker.

This enchanting, double-decker bus houses all its original bus features inside, a fabulous getaway to share with your family or a couple of friends.

Gavin Aitchinson, who recommended the place, said: “We stayed in this converted double-decker bus near Withernsea last year, and the kids were absolutely beside themselves with excitement.

“They barely slept and the youngest (three at the time) still keeps asking to go back.”

Bedroam is another bus offering where you can stay in the woods or have the bus come to you.

The website says: “Inspired by the Japanese pod concept, Bedroam has 18 luxury sleeping pods, complete with an individual compartment for personal belongings, a handy reading light and power socket for charging your phone or tablet. Each sleeping pod is equipped with a foam-based luxury mattress, duvet, pillow and bedding that will give you a perfect night’s sleep. A blackout screen can be secured across the pod to provide a quiet and private space for you to relax. There are 14 sleeping pods on the top deck.”

Whether you’re staying inside a bus or out in the fresh air, there’s so much on offer in God’s Own County.

You can experience the best of both, if you stay in this bolthole in North Yorkshire which is ideal for stargazing.

You can Experience Stargazing in Yorkshire at The Little Barn, North Yorkshire which “is a romantic bolthole for two, set within the sleepy hamlet of Hurst with miles of stunning countryside on its doorstep,” says the website.

Apparently on a clear night, it is possible to see the Milky Way, Planets, Meteors as well as over 2,000 stars.

The Little Barn comes ready-equipped with binoculars, torch, warm blankets, a flask and a stargazing guide.

“The luxuriously converted old agricultural building is surrounded by dry stone walls looking out across untamed moorland. Single level accommodation includes an open-plan living area, bespoke handmade kitchen, a bedroom with full length glass doors and an ensuite wet room.’ One Off Places (01865 600425) offers seven nights from £500. (Sleeps two),” says the website.

Where’s the most unusual place you’ve stayed in Yorkshire?