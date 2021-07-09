Here is a list of ten coves and beaches in Yorkshire to visit.

Hunmanby Gap

Hunmanby Gap, near Filey, and is a natural, quiet, unspoilt beach.

Boggle Hole

The beach still has some intact Second World War pillboxes which provide a great opportunity to educate the children on local history.

Nearby, there is a small cafe, toilets and a car park, making it an easy day trip with the chance to have lunch and refreshments too.

Hunmanby Gap, YO14 9QW

Gaddings Dam

Gaddings Dam is a beautiful Victorian earth embankment reservoir located near the pennine Way, above the town of Todmorden.

The dam was originally built to supply water to mills in the town and is now enjoyed as a peaceful beach.

Gaddings Dam, Todmorden

Runswick Bay

Runswick Bay, near Whitby, is a sandy, sheltered beach and once was used as an anchor point for fishing boats.

The bay is popular with families and people often visit to rock pool and fossil hunt.

Runswick Bay, TS13 5HT

Boggle Hole

Boggle Hole can be walked to from Robin Hood’s Bay low tide - a truly secluded and hidden cove.

The beach is a great location for fossil hunting and rock pooling as it is a mixture of rock and sand, and has beautiful views of the ocean.

Located nearby Robin Hood’s Bay

North Landing

North Landing, in Bridlington is a natural cove with sand and pebbles.

The beach is enclosed in white chalk cliffs that are home to gulls and puffins and has beautiful views of the North Sea.

North Landing, Bridlington, North Yorkshire, YO15 1BJ

Thornwick Bay

Thornwick Bay is a rocky and sandy beach surrounded by cliffs and rock formations.

It is a secluded bay and has a small car park and a cafe nearby - the bay is a great spot for a quiet afternoon.

Thornwick Bay, Flamborough

Selwicks Bay

Selwicks Bay is a small sand and pebble beach along Flamborough Head and can be accessed via a steep set of steps.

There is a nearby lighthouse that was built in 1806 and is still used to guide boats today.

Selwicks Bay, Flamborough Head

Wilsthorpe

Wilsthorpe beach is near Bridlington and is a long and sandy beach that backs onto grassy dunes and low cliffs.

The beach and coastal area has an interesting history and was defended by soldiers in World War Two - anti-tank blocks can still be seen on the coastline today.

Located in Carnaby, near Bridlington.

North Cliff

Located in Hornsea, North Cliff is a small sandy and pebbled beach that can be accessed via steps at the end of Hornsea Promenade.

There is a small car park nearby and toilets on the promenade making it a relatively accessible day out.

North Cliff, Hornsea, HU18 1JX

Cayton Bay

Cayton Bay is a peaceful beach near Scarborough and is popular with surfers and walkers. Dogs are welcomed all year round.

It is a long, sandy beach and is home to one of Britain's oldest surf schools.