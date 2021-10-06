The stunning footage shows fierce winds blowing the water back up the rocks at the 98ft-high Kinder Downfall.

The video was taken as 70mph winds and torrential rain swept the UK last weekend amid a yellow warning from the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Scully captured the rare phenomena while walking up Kinder Scout on Sunday (3/10) afternoon.

Gary Scully captured the rare phenomena while walking up Kinder Scout on Sunday

Operations manager Gary, 59, from Macclesfield, Cheshire, said: “I've been up there many times and seen it before but never to this extent, the conditions were perfect - lots of water on the plateau and strong gusting winds up the valley hitting the waterfall head on.

"We sat and watched it for about an hour whilst we had our dinner, it was an incredible sight.

"Together we witnessed the amazing phenomena of Kinder Downfall becoming the Kinder upfall.”

Gary, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, initially thought the spray coming from the backwards waterfall was smoke and feared there was a wild fire.

The water appears to flow backwards due to the high winds

He added: “My friend wanted to go up, it was adverse weather and the potential for rain was high, with very strong winds.

“We looked at the waterfall, and thought either that is low cloud or what could have been smoke or a fire.

“But we soon ruled out a fire because of the rain.

“When we got closer, it was blatantly obvious it was a reverse waterfall – quite amazing, you hardly ever see them.

“I know my way round that area quite a lot. I have been round dozens and dozens of times, but have never seen a reverse waterfall like this.