It’s not too cold for this Tiger! The Amur Tiger, also known as the Siberian Tiger is the largest big cat in the world! Amur Tiger numbers have dropped to as low as 20-30 individuals, however international awareness and conservation programs helped to push their numbers back to over 500 in the wild.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park: A year in pictures

It's been a busy year for the team at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:45 am

When they weren't battling to stay open during a worldwide pandemic, they were welcoming new arrivals and continuing its conservation work. All pictures courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

1. February

The mischievous meerkats are small mammals that belong to the mongoose family, they live in tight-knit groups called mobs or gangs. You’ll often see them standing up on their hind legs look out for predators

2. Red Panda

The year in pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

3. March

Baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only three babies were born in zoos worldwide this year

4. May

The sea lions moved in to their new home, Point Lobos, the largest purpose-built habitat of its kind in the world. The unique world-class reserve showcases two naturalistic lakes featuring varying water depths, authentic sandy shorelines, sheltered caves, grass banks and rocky beaches.

