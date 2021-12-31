When they weren't battling to stay open during a worldwide pandemic, they were welcoming new arrivals and continuing its conservation work. All pictures courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
1. February
The mischievous meerkats are small mammals that belong to the mongoose family, they live in tight-knit groups called mobs or gangs. You’ll often see them standing up on their hind legs look out for predators
2. Red Panda
The year in pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
3. March
Baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only three babies were born in zoos worldwide this year
4. May
The sea lions moved in to their new home, Point Lobos, the largest purpose-built habitat of its kind in the world. The unique world-class reserve showcases two naturalistic lakes featuring varying water depths, authentic sandy shorelines, sheltered caves, grass banks and rocky beaches.