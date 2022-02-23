In spite of the Yorkshire coast boasting four blue flag beaches - in Saltburn, Whitby, Scarborough and Hornsea - none of them make the top 25 in Europe.

Just four UK beaches make the list, with Luskentyre on Scotland’s Isle of Harris named the seventh best in Europe. Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland came eighth, Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall, 11th and Dorset's Weymouth Beach came in 19th.

The top three beaches in Europe were Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy, Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal and Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Majorca, Spain.

Hornsea is one of Yorkshire's Blue Flag beaches which didn't make the list

“We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves,” said Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor.

"This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others."

The title of the world's best beach went to Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

TripAdvisor said: "With over 7,200 reviews to-date (90% of which are 5-bubble), this quintessential Caribbean paradise has travellers raving about its white sand and crystal clear water."