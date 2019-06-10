Take a look around this £1.6m Georgian home in a sought-after York location

Comprising six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also has an orchard, spacious gardens and off street parking all for a guide price of £1,600,000 with Savills. The house is mentioned in Pevsner's "Buildings of England" as "an ambitious double-pile house of the early C18 built for a member of the Yarburgh family" and is described by sellers Savills as "a truly wonderful home.'

1. Living room The living room has original features.

2. Kitchen The open plan kitchen is ideal for family dining.

3. Sitting room The bright sitting room is one of three reception rooms.

4. Hallway Original plasterwork can be seen in the hallway.

