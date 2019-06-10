Picture: Savills

Take a look around this £1.6m Georgian home in a sought-after York location

The Georgian home offers idyllic family living for those with a substantial budget.

Comprising six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also has an orchard, spacious gardens and off street parking all for a guide price of £1,600,000 with Savills. The house is mentioned in Pevsner's "Buildings of England" as "an ambitious double-pile house of the early C18 built for a member of the Yarburgh family" and is described by sellers Savills as "a truly wonderful home.'

The living room has original features.

1. Living room

The open plan kitchen is ideal for family dining.

2. Kitchen

The bright sitting room is one of three reception rooms.

3. Sitting room

Original plasterwork can be seen in the hallway.

4. Hallway

