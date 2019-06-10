Take a look around this £1.6m Georgian home in a sought-after York location
The Georgian home offers idyllic family living for those with a substantial budget.
Comprising six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also has an orchard, spacious gardens and off street parking all for a guide price of £1,600,000 with Savills. The house is mentioned in Pevsner's "Buildings of England" as "an ambitious double-pile house of the early C18 built for a member of the Yarburgh family" and is described by sellers Savills as "a truly wonderful home.'