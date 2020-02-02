Mansion

Take a look inside this £1.5million Leeds mansion - with its own swimming pool and cinema room

If you’re looking for a new property in Leeds, or would just like to take a peek inside a luxury home to see what’s on the market, then this property won’t disappoint.

Located in Horsforth, this property is on the market for £1,595,000. This house boasts its own swimming pool, gym and cinema room, and is set within around two and a half acres. Take a look inside this luxury property, as advertised on Zoopla. Property agent: Fine & Country.

1. Bedroom

The house has a total of six bedrooms
2. Reception room

There are three large reception rooms to the ground floor
3. Swimming pool

This property boasts an indoor heated pool with changing facilities.
4. Gardens

The grounds extend to approximately two and a half acres, and are beautifully kept and well enclosed in order to offer total privacy
