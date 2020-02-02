Take a look inside this £1.5million Leeds mansion - with its own swimming pool and cinema room

Located in Horsforth, this property is on the market for £1,595,000. This house boasts its own swimming pool, gym and cinema room, and is set within around two and a half acres. Take a look inside this luxury property, as advertised on Zoopla. Property agent: Fine & Country.

1. Bedroom The house has a total of six bedrooms

2. Reception room There are three large reception rooms to the ground floor

3. Swimming pool This property boasts an indoor heated pool with changing facilities.

4. Gardens The grounds extend to approximately two and a half acres, and are beautifully kept and well enclosed in order to offer total privacy

