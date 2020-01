If you have a spare £1.7 million to spare, this grand five bedroom barn conversion currently on the market in Leeds could be just the ticket. Located in the highly sought-after area of Adel, the beautifully present property boasts modern fixtures and fittings throughout, and sits within private grounds with views extending towards the fairways of Headingley Golf Club. Take a look inside to see what £1.7 million could buy you.

1. Enviable location Located in the popular area of Adel, the property sits close to all the attractions of Leeds city centre, with West Park, Bramhope and Cookridge close by.

2. Kitchen The beautifully modern kitchen features fitted appliances, including a full electric Aga, dishwasher, coffee maker, microwave over, wine cooler and plenty of storage cupboards.

3. Lounge The stylish lounge boasts views over the grounds and is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, with plenty of space to unwind.

4. Dining room The kitchen area leads through to the dining room, where there is a wealth of room to enjoy cosy family meals or larger gatherings.

