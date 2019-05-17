A City of York Council report described Ryedale House as a low quality site, but the value has now skyrocketed with the new ultra-modern flats built inside.

Take a look inside York's new £1.2m flats complete with a private concierge and panoramic city views

An office building which has lain empty in York for 15 years has been converted into 77 luxury flats - costing up to £1.2m per unit to buy.

Long considered an eyesore by many York residents, Ryedale House re-opened in March 2019 as a block of luxury flats, with flats available through Savills at a starting price of £245,000 for a one-bed.

Sitting within York's city walls, Ryedale House is just a stone's throw from the city centre, including shopping centres, supermarkets and popular attractions.

1. Prime location

Sitting within York's city walls, Ryedale House is just a stone's throw from the city centre, including shopping centres, supermarkets and popular attractions.
Newby
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1