A new app is offering people a chance to change the way they pay their monthly bills forever - letting them earn money off every time they shop.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average weekly household expenditure in the UK was £572.60 in the financial year ending 2018. And when it comes to essentials, a new study by the charity Intergenerational Foundation and Yorkshire Building Society, has found that on average, under-35s spend around £203 per week just on housing, utility bills and transport. This means that younger people are finding it much harder to put money aside and save for a rainy day.

ZIPZERO is a new mobile app that aims to challenge this by helping households lower the cost of monthly bills simply by scanning their everyday shopping receipts. In the year ending 2018, UK households spent an average of £80.80 per week on transportation, £74.60 on recreation and culture, £60.60 on food and non-alcoholic drinks, £49.60 in restaurants and hotels, £40.70 on household goods and services and £24.30 on clothing. Families also spent £76.40 on ‘other expenditures’. With all these outgoings, wouldn’t it be nice to claw some of that money back to help pay for bills?

How does it work?

The ZIPZERO app is easy to use - just download the app for free and take photos of ANY and ALL receipts to get 1% of each transaction back (up to £50 per user each month) into your ZIPZERO wallet. You can then use the funds you’ve earned to directly pay off any of your essential utility bills - electricity, gas, telephone, internet, TV or council tax - every month. You can use ZIPZERO even if your bills are paid via Direct Debit. If you use ZIPZERO funds to pay your bill in part, your Direct Debit will adjust to the balance of your account and when the time comes - you will be charged the correct amount, reduced by the amount you paid with ZIPZERO. It's as simple as that!

Considering that the average weekly household expenditure in Yorkshire was £520.90 between financial year ending 2016-2018, it is prudent to take steps to get some of this money back.

What do I have to do?

Using ZIPZERO means you don’t need to change your daily spending habits. All you have to do is collect your receipt every time you pay for something at checkout, snap it with the app and watch the money come into your ZIPZERO wallet. And when your bills are due, use the funds collected to pay your selected bill in part or fully. With ZIPZERO you are free to shop and snap your receipts from wherever you spend your money be it a petrol station, supermarket, bar or even getting a coffee. Students in shared accommodation can each set up individual accounts to maximise the cash they can earn from ZIPZERO and cover multiple household bills as a group.

The added value of ZIPZERO is that it does not affect any offers or loyalty schemes you may currently get. For instance, you can use it alongside any cashback deals offered by your bank or credit card as well as supermarket loyalty cards and store cards to maximise the returns from spending.

