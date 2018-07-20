The Harry Potter filming spots in Yorkshire - and five other famous blockbusters shot here

A gripping storyline and convincing characters are integral to creating great feature films, but finding a location to bring the tale to life is just as important.

Yorkshire has proved a particular hotspot for the silver screen over the years, with its dramatic landscapes, heritage buildings and gritty urban areas proving popular among film crews - with one of the biggest feathers in the cap being its starring appearance in the Harry Potter franchise.

Testament of Youth was filmed at various spots around Yorkshire, including some scenes at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

Here are a few of the famous Potter filming spots around Yorkshire where you can soak up some movie magic, along with the locations of some other big blockbusters shot here.

Malham Cove

This natural limestone rock formation is easily recognised in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, appearing in the tense scene where Harry and Hermione hide from Lord Voldemort in a rocky camp.

The unique patterned formation was formed by a river which once ran over the rock.

The Full Monty won over audiences on its release and put Sheffield on the map as a gritty filming location

The Shambles

This charming cobbled street in York served as the inspiration for Diagon Alley, with the film designers heading to the famous street ahead of building the set to study the real-life version of JK Rowling's fictional thoroughfare.

Fans can now pay a visit to The Shop That Must Not Be Named which sits proudly on The Shambles and boasts an array of Potter memorabilia to purchase, including mugs, books, wands and jewellery.

Goathland Station

British horror film Ghost Stories was filmed at numerous locations around Yorkshire, including the Harewood Estate

Goathland on the North York Moors Railway, between Whitby and Pickering, served as the location for Hogsmede station, where Hogwarts students were dropped off at the start of their school term.

A popular spot among film crews, it has also starred as a long-running setting for British soap opera Heartbeat.

York Train Station

This fellow Yorkshire train station also made it into the films, with the bridge which Harry and Hagrid walk over at Kings Cross actually being filmed in York.

Doncaster Grammar School

Attracting attention for its listed Victorian buildings, the historic school (now called Hall Cross Academy) reputedly almost made it into the films, having been scouted as a location for some Hogwarts scenes, although it never made the final cut.

Other famous blockbusters

The Full Monty

Various locations around Sheffield made a starring appearance in the surprise film hit The Full Monty, starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson, including Ruskin Park and Shiregreen Working Men's Club, where the men performed their famous dance.

Testament of Youth

Filmed extensively in Yorkshire in the Spring of 2014, locations for this period production include Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Leeds City Varieties, Brodsworth Hall in Doncaster, Robin Hood's Bay and the Old Terry's Chocolate Factory in York.

Phantom Thread

The beautiful North Yorkshire coast was used as the base for this period drama, starring Daniel Day Lewis and Lesley Manville.

The Victoria Hotel which sits high above Robin Hood's Bay was used as one of the filming spots, along with Staithes, Ravenscar, Lythe and Grosmont Station.

Ghost Stories

This British horror film, starring Paul Whitehouse and Martin Freeman, captured many of its scenes around Yorkshire, with the Harewood Estate, Hornsea, Harrogate, Leeds and Saltaire all making an appearance in the spooky flick.

Darkest Hour

This Oscar winning Winston Churchill biopic starring Gary Oldman was brought to life at a couple of Yorkshire spots, with Rotherham's Wentworth House being used as the double for Buckingham Palace's interior, and nearby Branham Park standing in as the Downing Street.