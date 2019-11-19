The Red Bus Cafe on Leeds A64 set to be auctioned in December with a surprisingly low guide price

The Red Bus Cafe in Leeds is set to go under the hammer in December for a surprisingly low guide price.

The Leeds landmark is set to be auctioned by 'Auction House West Yorkshire' with a guide price of £15,000 - £20,000 (plus fees).

The Red Bus Cafe

The premises comprises a fully fitted double decker bus with ground floor kitchen and upstairs seating area.

The Auction House have been advised 'that it was last rented at £6,600 per annum suggesting a gross return of 44% would be possible based on the lower guide price.'

The listing states: "There are no mains facilities available, however power to the Red Bus Cafe is by way of a generator housed in the container, also included as part of the sale.

"The premises are conveniently situated immediately off the A64 York Road to the North East of Leeds and in close proximity to the A1 national motorway which in turn provides access onto the M62 east bound.

"The property will be sold as seen with all contents, fixtures and fittings included."

In September 2018, the most recent owners of the converted 1968 double-decker gave up running the cafe and put it on the market.

The Cafe has had a range of owners over the years.

In 2008 teenager Vicky Gray, from Seacroft, gave the business a go, and by 2014 it was in the hands of Jo Keighron and her daughters.

The auction will take place at the Norman Hunter Banqueting Suite Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, LS11 0ES.

