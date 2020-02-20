The three Yorkshire locations where you can get the new £20 note from today

Three cities in Yorkshire are among the first locations where the new £20 bank note enters circulation today (Thursday).

The polymer notes adorned with the face of artist JM Turner are being shipped to banks at 17 locations across the UK to begin use, including in Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford.

Two branches of Santander in Leeds and Bradford will be among the first 12 in the country to stock the note. Picture: Getty

Not all banks will be stocking the note straight away, with only 12 branches of Santander receiving it from today.

The bank's branches in Leeds and Bradford will both stock the new polymer note, which the Bank of England says is its most secure yet.

Two Yorkshire Bank branches in Leeds and Sheffield will also stock the note.

Two other stockists are HSBC's Park Row branch in Leeds, and the Post Office at Ellesmere Road in Sheffield.

Snapchat users will be able to bring the note to life by hovering over the note or an image of the new 20. Picture: PA Wire

Featuring a hologram image, see-through windows and revealing the number '20' under high-quality ultra-violet light, the polymer £20 note has been described by the Bank of England as its most secure yet from forgery.

It also has raised dots to help the blind and partially-sighted identify its value, while a special feature means that users of social media app Snapchat can bring the note to life by hovering cameras over it.

Old £20 notes remain in circulation for now, although the paper notes will gradually be mulched to create fuel.