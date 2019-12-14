An opulent beauty tops the Rightmove chart in Yorkshire and an Essex mansion with a replica Angel of the North is the UK's number one

The Yorkshire home with the most views on Rightmove this year is a Tudor style house in Alwoodley, one of North Leeds most expensive suburbs.

One of the no-expense-spared reception rooms

The Manor, which on the market for £3.95m with Fine and Country at Manning Stainton, has impressed virtual viewers with its stunning, no expense spared interiors.

Manning Stainton MD Mark Manning says: “The Manor is quite possibly one of the finest homes we have ever had the privilege to market. With its hugely attractive façade and lavish features, it doesn’t surprise me that it is the most viewed house in Yorkshire.”

The property has over 10,200 sq ft of space and adjoins Alwoodley Golf Course. It also boasts an array of smart home technology, including Crestron home automation, Lutron lighting and an advanced security system.

The opulent interiors include a reception hallway with elliptical staircase, a formal dining room, drawing room, a sitting room with cinema and two further reception rooms.

The bespoke kitchen by Jeremy Wood Interiors, Wetherby

At the heart of the property is a living kitchen which was fitted by the highly-regarded Jeremy Wood Interiors of Wetherby. This opens into a dining and living area with access to the orangery.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms,including a master suite, and the house also has an apartment with an open plan living space and a bedroom suite. There is another one-bedroom apartment above the detached garage block. The spa and fitness facilities include a gym, pool, a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and changing area.Outside, there is parking and garaging, gardens, spaces for outdoor entertaining and a children’s playground.

The Manor is the fourth most expensive home for sale in Yorkshire at the moment. The top spot is taken by Loftus Hill, Ferrensby, near Harrogate, which is on the market for £6.75m with Knight Frank.

The Grade II listed house has six bedrooms and 43 acres of land. It also comes with a function suite and two cottages.

The reception hall with entertaining space

Rightmove has also revealed the top most viewed properties in the UK in 2019. The Essex mansion has a replica Angel of the North sculpture on the driveway and a huge mirror above the bed in the master suite. The house on High Road, Chigwell, is on the market for £4,995,995.

For details on The Manor contact: Fine and Country at Manning Stainton, tel: 0113 203 4939

One of the spacious and glamorous bedrooms

One of the bathrooms with views of the gardens

The games room