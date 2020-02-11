This winning £500,000 Thunderball ticket was bought in Yorkshire - but no one has claimed it yet

Could it be you? A jackpot winning Thunderball ticket bought in Yorkshire is still to be claimed.

The ticket - from the January 22 draw - matched all five numbers and the Thunderball, meaning the holder is in line for a £500,000 windfall.

The 500,000 has not yet been claimed. Credit: PA.

The winning Thunderball numbers on that date were 3, 5, 11, 19, 33 and the Thunderball was 7. It was bought in Hull.

The ticket holder has until July 20 this year to claim the prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw, so time is running out.

Should the ticket not be claimed, the prize money, and all the interest it has accrued, will be donated to good causes.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a Thunderball ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”