10 cheap family getaways for the summer holidays across Yorkshire Enjoy the summer holidays in Yorkshire at one of these ten getaways. From cottages to camping, there’s something for all budgets this summer. 1. Marriott, York Enjoy the kids pool, views of the racecourse and a trip to the nearby Railway Museum. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Raithwaite Estate, Whitby Kids will love the pool and spacious grounds of this estate hotel. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Studfold caravan and camping park, Harrogate This family-friendly site currently has an offer of five nights for the price of three. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Back-o-beyond campsite, South Yorkshire Enjoy family glamping in the on-site pods, which have kitchen facilities, a BBQ area and TVs. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3