It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but once the Christmas rush is over, come the January blues.

Now, however, one of Yorkshire’s leading hotels, the Wentbridge House Hotel near Pontefract, is giving one lucky couple the chance to brush away the festive cobwebs, with a brilliant night stay in total luxury.

The award-winning hotel has unveiled a fantastic prize of a January stay* in one of its beautiful Garden Suites – with a delicious champagne afternoon tea thrown in.

Its sumptuous Suite Dreams prize package also includes a celebratory bottle of Billecart-Salmon Rose Champagne plus a £60 dinner allowance for two in the highly-acclaimed 2 AA Rosette candle-lit Dining Room Restaurant – or, if they prefer, the Wentbridge Brasserie.

It will be a chance for the lucky winners to sample delicious cuisine from recently arrived chef Joshua Brimmell, fresh from the Michelin Star kitchens of The Star Inn at Harome.

His dishes celebrate the best and freshest locally sourced produce with a delightful modern twist matched by an award-winning wine list.

It’s a prize that will certainly revive spirits and chase away any lingering hints of the post-Festive slump.

The lucky winners will have the chance to de-stress in their sumptuous room with divine Molton Brown bathroom products – or be reinvigorated by their suite’s drench shower.

Cosy bathrobes and slippers are provided – there’s even a jar of Cartwright and Butler sweets to nibble on.

And they’ll sleep their cares away on a luxurious hand-made Somnus mattress, with plump pillows and crisp cotton sheets, waking up to stunning views of the gardens and a full Yorkshire breakfast.

The Suite Dreams package plus Champagne Afternoon Tea for two would normally cost more than £400 – making this prize one that’s not to be missed.

Wentbridge House Hotel was originally built in the 1700s as a grand country house, surrounded by 20 acres of stunning gardens and grounds.

Beautiful and imposing from the outside, inside are 41 individually designed, luxurious bedrooms which embrace cosy country house style.

It has won several awards for its high-quality rooms and service, including the prestigious AA 4-Star Silver Hotel 2019.

Would you love to kickstart 2020 with a relaxing, romantic stay in one of Yorkshire’s leading hotels? To enter, just click here

