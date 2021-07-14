Doncaster Sheffield Airport expects a rise of customers in summer 2022.

Yorkshire travellers can look forward to long sun-soaked days on the beach next year as Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s (DSA) and TUI have implemented a new schedule.

For summer 2022 (S22), they are to introduce two new holiday destinations to Faro, Portugal, and Hurghada, Egypt. They also plan to bring back the two previously axed routes from DSA to Cancun, Mexico, and Sandford, Florida, expanding the choices for passengers from Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Due to the anticipated rise of customers, Kate Stow, director of Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs at DSA, urges holidaymakers to consider booking their trips from now.

“We’re already seeing strong demand from customers who haven’t had the chance for a summer getaway for over a year. This S22 schedule provides customers even more choice for a holiday in the sun with friends and family,” she said.

“As well as two new destinations, TUI have increased flights to 12 existing holiday destinations to cope with the appetite for foreign travel that we know is there and will kick-start as soon as international travel is well and truly opened up again.