Eight spectacular Yorkshire wedding venues

From small, simple, intimate nuptials to huge, opulent, statement celebrations, Yorkshire boasts a fantastic choice of venue for staging the modern bride and groom’s perfect Big Day. Stephanie Smith picks out eight stunning locations.

Grantley Hall

Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire, www.grantleyhall.co.uk.

Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3ET, www.grantleyhall.co.uk, 01765 620070, events@grantleyhall.co.uk

Description: Grantley Hall opened its doors for the first time as a 5* luxury hotel and wellness retreat in July 2019 following a three-year multi-million pound renovation project. On the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, it is Grade II* listed, dating back to the 17th century, set in 38 acres of landscaped grounds with the River Skell flowing down both sides of the estate, offering a wonderful backdrop for photographs. The Grantley Suite, with a private bar and statement chandelier, is in a stand-alone building with a private terrace overlooking the front lawn close to the ornamental Japanese Gardens, and is perfect for hosting a super-stylish wedding breakfast.

Numbers: Can cater for smaller private events from 10 people up to large events for a maximum of 180 people. There is also space for marquee events within the grounds and it is possible to take the venue on an exclusive use basis.

What’s on offer? A range of packages to suit most requirements but the specialist team of wedding co-ordinators is also happy to work with clients to create bespoke events where every element is unique.

Grantley Hall Royal Suite

Accommodation: The hotel offers 47 rooms and suites for guests to enjoy. For the wedding couple there is the Royal Suite with a mezzanine sleeping area, spacious lounge and dining area with views over the Rill gardens and fountain.

What makes it special? The Grantley events team says: “The setting and magical landscaped gardens, the history and heritage of the building, the staff and the service offered. The difference is in the detail.”

The Grand, York

The Grand, York, Station Rise, York, www.thegrandyork.co.uk.

Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD

01904 380038, www.thegrandyork.co.uk.

Description: York’s only five-star hotel, The Grand was originally built in 1906 as a ‘Palace of Business’ for one of the most powerful railway companies in Edwardian England. Grade II-listed, its sweeping stone staircases, original wood panelling, parquet flooring and marble are opulent reminders of the building’s former status as an icon of the golden age of rail travel. A fine and luxurious hotel in one of England’s most historic, beautiful and popular cities.

Numbers: The wedding party can be as small as two – the bride and groom - or as large as 120.

Inside The Grand in York

What’s on offer? Two wedding packages along with a menu of bespoke features, such as a horse and carriage for the happy couple’s arrival. The Exquisite package comprises arrival canapés and a four-course wedding breakfast created by the hotel’s chefs, Champagne on arrival and for toasts and free-flowing house wine throughout the event. The bridal couple can also round off their perfect day with an overnight stay in a Grand Heritage Suite as part of the package, while the Elegance package is broadly similar but with a three-course wedding breakfast and Prosecco instead of Champagne.

Accommodation? The Grand has two main wings. In the original building, the imposing Edwardian design means every guest room is generous in size, with tall ceilings, large windows and beautiful architectural quirks, while the 20 suites are even more stately. The new wing, opened in 2018, is where heritage meets contemporary elegance. All have king-sized beds, Egyptian linen and Molton Brown-stocked bathrooms.

What makes it special? The Grand events team says: “The Grand, York was built to be special and every bridal couple, every guest and every wedding is special to us. No matter how big or small the celebration, we will ensure it is as perfect and unique as the happy couple themselves.”

Bawtry Hall

South Parade, Bawtry, Yorkshire DN10 6JH

www.bawtryhall.co.uk, events@bawtryhall.co.uk, 01302 710341

Bawtry Hall, South Parade, Bawtry, www.bawtryhall.co.uk

Description: Exclusive use wedding and event venue located on the Yorkshire-Nottinghamshire border. Built in 1773 as the weekend family home of woollen merchant Pemberton Milnes, Bawtry Hall passed through the family for generations. During WWII it was taken over by the RAF and became known as Bomber Command up to the Cold War. Bawtry Hall was privately purchased and became a wedding venue in 2017.

Numbers: From 50 up to 200 people.

What’s on offer? Bawtry Hall has four inclusive wedding packages, and each includes a red carpet arrival for guests and a white aisle for a civil ceremony. The Exquisite Wedding Package for 70 day guests and 90 evening guests costs £17,500 and includes champagne, canapés, four-course wedding breakfast with two glasses of wine, evening food options, dancing and DJ or classical live music, an Executive Suite at The Crown Hotel, a minute’s walk away, and five guest bedrooms at The Crown Hotel with breakfast.

Accommodation? As mentioned, accommodation is next door at sister venue The Crown Hotel Bawtry (77 bedrooms) and bedrooms are offered as part of the package.

What makes it special? The Bawtry Hall events team says: “Enjoy the restaurants, bars and boutique shopping Bawtry has to offer. Our is modern but elegant, grey and white colour schemes throughout which work well with all wedding colour schemes. We also have a giant seven metre blossom tree inside – perfect for that Instagram snap! A tree is a symbol of stability, growth and love – to mirror our weddings.”

Rise Hall

Rise, nr Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire HU11 5BL

www.risehall.com, 0345 450 4545

Description: Country house famous for its televised renovation by Sarah Beeny and her husband, Graham Swift. New owners Daniel and Helen Gill of Dine have created a fresh vision teaming Rise Hall with high end service and catering. Available for exclusive hire with full packages for couples looking for a weekend retreat for their celebrations.

Numbers: Seated dinner - 60 to 200; reception – up to 230; marquee on grounds – up to 300

What’s on offer? Grand entrance with marbled columns and a magnificent chandelier, a wonderful space for a reception with direct access to the portico terrace. The dramatic Grand Staircase provides the dream entrance to your wedding ceremony. An Event to Remember - Rise Hall offers you a number of beautifully restored spaces in a tranquil environment - a perfect ‘get away from it all’ venue.

Accommodation?: There are 30 bedrooms available

What makes it special? The Dine Team says: “Our event managers are on hand to take care of all the little details and together with the team at Rise Hall, ensure your event is special.”

Telfit Farm

Marske, Richmond, DL11 7NG. www.riversideweddingvenues.co.uk/Telfitfarm 01677 470 886. hello@riversideweddingvenues.co.uk

Description: Located just 5 miles from the historic market towns of Richmond and Reeth, North Yorkshire, this is a recently renovated Georgian farmhouse which provides luxurious accommodation and beautifully converted barns licensed for ceremonies and entertaining. Situated in a glacial bowl within Swaledale, if you are looking for a private and secluded venue for an intimate and memorable destination wedding within the UK, this might be it.

Numbers?: 50-70

What’s on offer?: Three nights self-catering accommodation for 18 on site • Max wedding capacity 50-70 • Fully equipped dining barn - 50 seated / 70 standing reception • Place settings and glasses • Licensed ceremony barn – 30 seated / 50 standing • Outdoor ceremonies accommodated • Pay/funded bar provided • Sound system • Choreography and coordination of rehearsal & ceremony • Full wedding planning and management

Accommodation? Accommodation for 18 on site. Guests can stay in nearby town of Richmond which has plenty of alternative accommodation.

What makes it special? The Telfit Farm team says: “The situ is out of this world.”

The Garden Rooms at Tennants

Harmby Road, Leyburn, North Yorkshire DL8 5SG, 01969 621146, www.tennantsgardenrooms.com, events@tennantsgardenrooms.com

Description: Architect-designed and open since 2014, The Garden Rooms is now one of the region’s most sought after venues, set in the gateway to the beautiful rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales. Combining stunning architecture and the latest interior design, The Garden Rooms is a graceful, iconic setting.

Numbers?: Purpose-built to provide a bespoke choice of room size and ambience, whether it’s an intimate occasion in the rustic courtyard setting of The Cloisters or the sweeping grandeur of The Garden Rooms for 640.

What’s on offer?: French Chateau inspired Garden Room, Versailles Room and Fountain Room with crystal chandeliers and stunning gold mirrors hosting up to 550 guests for seated dining. State of the art sound and lighting. The Cloisters draws on the designs used to build monastic houses with stone arches and open beams surrounding a warm sunny courtyard. In summer, outdoor fountains and foliage complete the scene whilst in chillier months, fire pits and outdoor lighting creates an intimate feel. December Wedding Packages from£4,950 for 70 guests.

Accommodation?: Not on site but accommodation available within the local area, including guest houses, hotels, self-catering cottages/lodges and campsites. Parking for in excess of 500 cars

What makes it special? The Garden Rooms team says: “A venue where you can create a one of a kind day in one location and where the only limit is your imagination.”

Wentbridge House Hotel

The Great North Road, Pontefract WF8 3JJ, www.https://www.wentbridgehouse.co.uk, 01977 620444, email wedding@wentbridgehouse.co.uk

Description: Award-winning Georgian country house which dates from 1700 and is set in 20 acres of gardens and grounds. Couples can choose to have their ceremony in an elegant event rooms, or for something extra special, they can opt for an outdoor ceremony in the Garden Folly.

Numbers?: The Garden Folly hosts a ceremony for up to 130 guests. The largest indoor event room, the Crystal Suite, seats up to 130 guests for a wedding breakfast and the informal evening celebration can accommodate up to 180 guests.

What’s on offer?: The Crystal Suite is completely self-contained and air conditioned, essential for summer months, with a central dance floor, LED mood lighting and its own private bar. Yours will be the only wedding at Wentbridge on your chosen date. The Summer Wedding Package starts from £4,995, see www.wentbridgehouse.co.uk/weddings/summer-wedding-offer

Accommodation?: 41 bedrooms, including 2 classic four-poster bridal suites

What makes it special? The Wentbridge House team says: “Our hotel management and team are some of the most experienced in Yorkshire and we’re all committed to helping our bride & grooms with their planning, reducing stress and ensuring a wonderful day to remember.”

High Leases

Marske, Richmond, North Yorkshire, riversideweddingvenues.co.uk, 01677 470 886. hello@riversideweddingvenues.co.uk

Description: Rising from the hilly landscape just north west of Richmond, North Yorkshire, a new addition to the Riverside portfolio of private, flexible wedding venues. Modern barn conversion with floor to ceiling windows and doors leading to surrounding terraces, breathtaking countryside views, striking art work.

Numbers?: Can dine 30-60 within the house and bigger wedding parties in a marquee on the lawn.

What’s on offer?: Available for exclusive hire for extended stays mid-week and weekends. Offers 3 day wedding weekends / 2 day mid-week weddings. Flexible choice of all suppliers. Blank canvas for intimate wedding plans. Register office within 5 mins. Blessings on site.Full wedding planning and management included

Accommodation?: Luxurious accommodation for up to 24 guests. Guests can also stay just five minutes away in Richmond.

What makes it special? The High Leases teams says: “Its modernity, space and impactful architecture. This venue certainly delivers the wow factor.”

Inside Bawtry Hall

The Library at Rise Hall

