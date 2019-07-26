It might sound like a dream, in fact, luxurious living in beautiful holiday homes in fabulous ‘close at hand’ locations can be easier than you think.

Holiday home parks are becoming increasingly popular among people who want to enjoy ‘home from home’ year-round relaxation in their very own place, whenever they want and without the hassle of travelling too far. In fact, some even opt to decamp the family to their ‘second’ home for the summer and commute to work – giving them the best of both worlds.

Inspire Leisure has unveiled a range of site fee discounts.

Now leading holiday park operators Inspire Leisure has unveiled a range of site fee discounts for five years at selected Yorkshire and Northumberland parks - so there’s never been a better time to get away from it all.

Inspired? Here’s how you could unwind, chill out and explore beautiful Britain – whenever the mood takes you.

Sea breezes and family fun

Lay down fantastic memories for your children or put your feet up and enjoy North Yorkshire’s seaside coast at family-friendly Spring Willows Boutique Holiday Home Park.

Holiday home parks are becoming increasingly popular.

Packed with new facilities – there’s a lovely indoor heated pool & spa – and delightful bar, restaurant and kiddies’ play area, while the fun of Scarborough and Filey are just a hop away.

A brilliant base for families and retired couples alike, you could leave work in Leeds and be there in just 90 minutes.

Country living made easy

Tempted by the thought of retreating to the relaxing surroundings of 350 acres of National Trust parkland? Nostell Priory Boutique Holiday Home Park sits in a forest glade with flowering meadows and fishing lakes on the doorstep – all under an hour’s drive from Sheffield.

Theres never been a better time to get away from it all.

Escape, unwind and relax – the park sits behind electronic gates with a warden and CCTV to keep an eye on things. There may not be a perfect relaxing retreat but Nostell Priory comes pretty close

Find peace or explore

Discover Yorkshire’s hidden charms, from stunning beaches to centuries of heritage at Holderness Boutique Holiday Home Park. It’s just over an hour from Leeds and less than 90 minutes from Bradford, but its gentle, calming surroundings are a world away from city life.

A hidden gem with luxury lodges that really feel like home, there’s no shortage of scenic walks, cycling trails and pretty market towns to explore. Holderness site fees are nice and low too, so getting away is even more affordable.

Escape to Northumberland

If you feel like heading a little further from home, Inspire Leisure’s two Northumberland holiday home parks are perfect for a long weekend, school holiday - or any time – break.

Springhouse Boutique Holiday Home Park is tucked away in Slaley Forest, near the market towns of Corbridge and Hexham. Ideal for families keen on outdoor adventure, with a fantastic kids’ play area,

climbing frames and zip line. Or pack the bags for the tranquillity of Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park in Hexham, with its range of luxury lodges and new facilities planned for Autumn. Enjoy the quiet, go for a stroll together or hop in the car and browse the shops at pretty towns and villages.

Both have lovely Northumbrian scenery on the doorstep and are still within easy striking distance – set off from Leeds and you could be sitting on your lodge porch, sipping a cool drink in just a couple of hours.

Inspire Leisure is one of the UK’s leading holiday home park operators, with a wide range of luxurious properties at parks packed with great facilities.

Want to get away to your own holiday home? Visit www.inspireleisure.com and find out how you can save on site fees and enjoy your own home from home.