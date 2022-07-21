Everything you need to know if you're planning a holiday to Spain including: can I go on holiday to Spain if I am not vaccinated?

On its website HERE Government officials are urging those planning to fly abroad to regularly check travel guidance, warning requirements may change at short notice.

An update on July 18th to guidance for Spain states that all travellers must show valid proof of one of the following on entry:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- being fully vaccinated. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.

Everything you need to know if you're planning a trip to Spain this summer - including information for those not vaccinated against Covid.

- a negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

- having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your COVID-19 status on entry to Spain.

Can I go on holiday to Spain if I am not vaccinated?

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you can enter Spain presenting one of the following documents:

- documentation certifying that you have undertaken a diagnostic test and tested negative within 72 hours of entering Spain if using a COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test - NAAT (PCR or similar), or 24 hours if using an antigen test.