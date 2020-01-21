Yorkshire residents have the chance to discover to some of Europe’s most beautiful beachside resorts – just a short flight from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Prepare to be surprised by Bulgaria, with its stunning scenery, fascinating historic sites and warm, friendly locals placing it firmly on many people’s travel wishlists for 2020.

Tucked away at the south-eastern corner of the Balkans, Bulgaria boasts some of the best beaches around with a range of holiday destinations to suit everyone, from all-inclusive fun to five-star luxury.

And what’s more, the country consistently tops the charts of best value destinations in the Post Office’s Europe-wide Holiday Costs Barometer, which compares the costs of commonly bought items in resorts.

One of the most popular spots, Sunny Beach on the southern coast is known for its clean blue waters and vast swathes of perfect sand: its huge bay is perfect for sun worshippers who want to spend time relaxing in the warm sea and soaking up the laidback atmosphere.

Big-name brands such as Melia and Barcelo have opened new hotels in the area, bringing a whole new level of affordable luxury to Bulgaria, according to Balkan Holidays, the specialist tour operator to the region for almost 55 years.

The travel company’s top-seller, the four-star Melia Sunny Beach, is the perfect choice for holidaymakers looking for an upmarket base for a week or two; you’ll stay just metres away from the sandy beach and close to the resort centre, plus everyone is on an all-inclusive basis so you can eat well and feel great.

Other top choices include the five-star Hotel and Residence Barcelo Royal Beach complex in the heart of Sunny Beach, home to one of the largest gardens and pool areas in the resort as well as a huge shopping mall within its grounds.

Families keen to keep little ones entertained will love the water parks in the region, together with the excellent childcare facilities in many hotels. After a day at the pool or beach, or taking part in the activities on land or sea, there is entertainment on the main stage and then plenty of bars where you can watch the sun go down with a glass of local tipple rakia.

An hour’s drive further south is Duni Royal Resort, a peaceful spot that started out as a stylish, Austrian-designed vacation village, but has been fully renovated to create five mini-complexes offering three, four and five-star hotel facilities.

This intriguing destination offers the romance of the old Bulgarian way of life, as well as lush forests reaching down to the white sands: many don’t leave the complex as it has everything you need to relax, say Balkan Holidays.

Plus, with Balkan Holidays’ Premier Selection, a choice of 13 top-quality hotels, guests receive an extra luggage allowance of 8kg when they travel (meaning a total of 30kg), as well as priority transfers and a welcome pack on arrival.

Prices start at £389 per person including return flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, transfers and seven nights’ All Inclusive Light, departing Thursday, 4 June, and based on two sharing.

Savings of up to £150 per couple are available online now: see www.balkanholidays.co.uk for full details, and for more insights into the surprises which await in Bulgaria.