Gentleman Jack mural in Halifax railway station: College students unveil tribute to Yorkshire legend

Calderdale College students recently transformed Halifax station creating artwork displays to highlight the birthday celebrations from the very moment visitors set foot in Halifax.

A vibrant display of murals were designed by art & design and creative media students which are exhibited throughout the station. Two new planters were also produced by Joinery students featuring eye-catching artwork designed by art & design students.

The festival took place across Halifax from Friday, 1 April until Sunday, 10 April with hundreds of locals getting involved in events to celebrate the life of the famous diarist and all that she achieved.

New Gentleman Jack mural

Anne Lister, an English diarist from the town, was known as ‘Gentleman Jack’ for her masculine appearance. Anne recorded details of her everyday life and work in the 19th century and documented a string of love affairs with women.

The College worked closely with Rachel Lappin and Zoe Willows at Calderdale Council, along with Richard Isaac at Northern to develop a brief that students could work on to gain real life project experience.

On the project, Simon Dunn, curriculum area leader for creative and digital at Calderdale College, said: “Providing our students with projects such as this one is a great way for us to show what life will be like after college.

“It’s been great to grow our partnership with Calderdale Council and Northern with this collaboration. Our students have really enjoyed designing the displays and it’s a proud moment for them to be able to see the finished product in the centre of Halifax.”

Station mural now on display.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students at Calderdale College whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

“This artwork celebrates Halifax’s heritage and is something everyone in the community can enjoy.”