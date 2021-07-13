Warnings have been issued to all who are visiting the Great Yorkshire show on the A1(M) motorway.

Highways England announced on Twitter that all who are approaching on the northbound A1(M) must use J46 Wetherby and those travelling south on the A1(M) should use J47 Knaresborough.

Due to roadworks, from 6:32 this morning, the A1(M) northbound exit slip road at J47 Harrogate and Knaresborough were closed and they are planning to re-open it at 12pm today.

Crowds gather at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Harrogate Bus Company has also announced that due to the Great Yorkshire Show, bus routes between Wetherby Road/Hookstone Chase and The Kestrel in both directions will be closed between 6am and 9pm from today to Friday.