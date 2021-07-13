Warnings have been issued to all who are visiting the Great Yorkshire show on the A1(M) motorway.
Highways England announced on Twitter that all who are approaching on the northbound A1(M) must use J46 Wetherby and those travelling south on the A1(M) should use J47 Knaresborough.
Due to roadworks, from 6:32 this morning, the A1(M) northbound exit slip road at J47 Harrogate and Knaresborough were closed and they are planning to re-open it at 12pm today.
The Harrogate Bus Company has also announced that due to the Great Yorkshire Show, bus routes between Wetherby Road/Hookstone Chase and The Kestrel in both directions will be closed between 6am and 9pm from today to Friday.
The 162nd Great Yorkshire Show event is back in Harrogate from today (July 13) to Friday, July 16 and has introduced some new features including a new woodland trail in the Forestry Section, as well as displays of woodcraft, cheese, rabbits and hives and honey.